Kylian Mbappe watches on during the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Real Madrid could turn their attention to a summer move for Victor Osimhen after encountering a ‘big problem’ in the race for Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The Reds and Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe ahead of his contract expiry in the summer.

It was widely believed for a long time that Liverpool had little chance of landing the France international due his high wages despite his regular flirtation with the club.

But now Mbappe, who has previously labelled the Reds “a machine”, has reportedly become more of a realistic target for Liverpool as they line up a potential replacement if Mohamed Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool would be set to get at least £150m in cash if Salah is sold to the Saudi Pro League – who want to make the Egyptian their poster boy – while his huge £350k-a-week wages would also disappear off their books.

Mbappe is thought to want a lot more than Liverpool currently pay Salah but offloading their legendary forward would certainly improve their chances of landing the 25-year-old.

And they have now been given a potential major boost as the Reds look to make ‘signing of the year’ with Spanish publication Nacional claiming Real Madrid could be about ‘to say goodbye to Mbappe’ as they turn their attention to Napoli striker Osimhen.

Mbappe is ‘increasingly further away from the Bernabeu’ as Real Madrid look to sign a new forward ahead of next season with Los Blancos appearing to be clear at the front of the queue for the Frenchman until recently.

It is understood that the ‘big problem is that Real Madrid are not at all clear about the signing of Mbappe’ and their president Florentino Perez to ‘has decided to activate plan B’.

That alternative plan is Osimhen with Real Madrid ‘closely following’ his performances this season with the Nigeria international likely to leave in the summer, despite only recently signing a new contract.

It is understood that the €110m it would take to sign Osimhen from Napoli is actually ‘a figure lower than what Real Madrid will have to put up to close the signing of Mbappe’.

Mbappe is expecting a ‘much higher salary’ and a big ‘transfer bonus’, while the signing of the Liverpool target could potentially cause ‘conflict’ as he ‘wants to play on the left wing, exactly the position occupied by Vinicius Junior’.