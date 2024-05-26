Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard clashed with Formula One legend Martin Brundle ahead of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix with a transfer announcement “days” away.

Mbappe played his final game for PSG before moving to Real Madrid on Saturday as Luis Enrique’s side beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final. This means they have done the league and cup double this season as they finished nine points ahead of AS Monaco to win the Ligue Un title.

“I’m in charge around here…”

The France international is having a bit of downtime before this summer’s European Championships and he was at the Formula One on Sunday as he attended the Monaco GP.

As part of Sky Sports’ race coverage, F1 legend Brundle conducts an infamous pre-race grid walk where he encounters drivers and celebrity guests.

On Sunday, Brundle spotted Mbappe and attempted to engage in conversation with the winger, but his bodyguard got in the middle in an attempt to block an interview.

This prompted a sarcastic comment from Brundle. He said: “It’s alright mate, I’m in charge around here.”

MORE MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The ridiculous stats of Kylian Mbappe: 28 Champions League and World Cup knockout goals in 36 games

👉 Mbappe, PSG announcement: Salah among potential replacements ranked from worst to best

👉 Wanted man Gyokeres pushes ahead in top goalscorers of 2024 list

Brundle got his way and lightheartedly suggested to Mbappe that he is fast enough to keep up with the F1 cars.

Mbappe answered: “No no, I’m not faster than the cars! I just want to be here as a fan and to enjoy the moment.”

To which, Brundle responded: “Thanks for talking to us, and to your dear friend there.”

“It’s alright mate, I’m in charge around here” 😄 Martin Brundle taking no crap from Kilian Mbappe’s self important pratt of a security man. #F1 #monacogp pic.twitter.com/HU9fztJ004 — Andrew Dixon (@retrofit_andrew) May 26, 2024

After PSG’s win against Lyon, Mbappe explained why his transfer to Real Madrid is yet to be announced.

“Because I think the best thing to do is to finish saying goodbye,” Mbappe explained.

“All I wanted was to finish well. There is a time for everything. I will announce my new club in due course. It will be only a few days away so there is no problem.”

When asked when his next move will be announced, Mbappe added: “I still don’t know, there are still some details. The most important thing was to win and to experience these final emotions.”

Mbappe has also discussed how he felt playing his final game for Ligue Un giants PSG.

“Nostalgia, emotion; It was cool. I always understood where I was, this unique experience of playing for PSG. Playing for PSG, I would recommend it,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to experience it. What I have had, I wouldn’t experience anywhere else. Now I’m going to experience something else and I’m sure that will be magical too.”

READ NEXT: Mbappe misery, Barcelona bottle-job: PSG’s Champions League exits ranked based on silliness

