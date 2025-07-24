MLS side LAFC are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign a Tottenham icon this summer, and talks are ongoing in the hope that the star will be ‘convinced’ by a move.

Spurs have been active in the transfer window so far this summer. They have so far signed five players, including permanent moves for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel, who were on loan last season, and the big snare of Mohammed Kudus.

They have also been linked with the likes of Yoane Wissa and Morgan Gibbs-White. In terms of outgoings, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Marseille, and Alejo Veliz has gone on loan to Rosario Central.

There could yet be one more huge outward transfer, though. After links between forward Son Heung-min and clubs in the MLS, The Athletic reports LAFC are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the Spurs icon in the summer.

There is yet to be substantial movement, but the report states ‘talks continue’ and the hope in LA is that Son ‘will be convinced to join the team’.

There has been speculation that Son might look to leave, after finally winning a trophy last season in his 10th season at the club, when Tottenham overcame Manchester United to become Europa League champions.

It was reported in June, when Thomas Frank became Spurs’ manager, that he faced a ‘chat’ with Son in regards to the forward leaving, as he was ‘more open’ to leaving than he ever had been before, because he had won a trophy, meaning there was less to play for.

It was added that a move away was ‘less unrealistic’ than it had been a year prior.

Frank has since suggested that Son has not shown any desire to leave, but it sounds as if he knows that is a decision he could make.

“Right now, I have a player who is fully committed and training well, and will play tomorrow. If a player has been at a club a long time, then there will always be a decision for the club to take,” he said.

The push from LAFC is particularly relevant at the moment, as the MLS transfer window opened on July 24, before it closes on August 21.

They also have two open designated player spots after Olivier Giroud’s contract was terminated. A move to LAFC would see Son link up with former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with whom he played 287 games – more than every player he has featured alongside other than Harry Kane.

