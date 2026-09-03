£47m star ‘convinced’ of joining Liverpool in January

AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara believes that he will end up joining Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to a report, with the Reds vice-chairman Amit Bhatia willing to sanction a deal.

Chelsea were close to signing Camara from Monaco on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Camara had undergo a medical at Chelsea, who had a £47million deal in place with Monaco for the midfielder.

However, Monaco decided to make a U-turn in the final hours of the window and kept Camara.

Camara is said to be furious that he did not get a move to Chelsea this summer.

However, Liverpool are now involved in the race for the Senegal international midfielder’s signature.

READ: Chelsea reach decision on signing Georginio Wijnaldum after Lamine Camara reacts to transfer collapse

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reported earlier this week that Liverpool have told Monaco and Camara to wait for them.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now.

“They never explored it.

“Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’.

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“Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

It has now emerged that Camara is convinced that he will join Liverpool in the middle of the season, with the club’s new vice-chairman Bhatia ready to make major signings in the January transfer window.

Lamine Camara wants to join Liverpool

An X account with over 756,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters, posted at 9:45am on September 3: “EXCLUSIVE 💣: #LFC vice chairman Amit Bhatia prepares new signings

“Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is convinced he can complete a transfer to Liverpool in the January window, after his deadline-day move to Chelsea collapsed at the last moment.

“The 22-year-old Senegal international is understood to view Anfield as the right long-term project.

“Those close to him say he believes he would fit the team’s midfield profile and adapt quickly to the intensity of the Premier League.

“Camara completed a medical with Chelsea before Monaco withdrew from a deal worth around £47m.

“He has since returned to training in the Principality. Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro has already told him a major move will come ‘very soon’ and that better options may now be available.

“Liverpool had been monitoring Camara for months and were previously identified as a serious destination should they need a midfield addition.

“The player’s camp is understood to remain open to Anfield, whether that materialises in January or later in 2027.

“Incoming vice-chairman Amit Bhatia, who is set to join the board once 1892 Holdings’ minority investment is fully approved, is expected to support a measured winter review of the squad.

“Liverpool are assessing whether they need one more midfielder and another attacking option if the group looks light through the first half of the season.

“No agreement is in place and Monaco remain in a strong position.

“But Camara’s preference, Liverpool’s earlier interest, and the new ownership structure mean January will be watched closely.”

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