Raphinha has hit out at Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal for giving “Real Madrid extra motivation” ahead of the El Clasico.

The Catalan giants went into the match two points behind arch-rivals Los Blancos with Barcelona able to leapfrog Real Madrid by winning at the Bernabeu.

However, it wasn’t to be as Xabi Alonso’s side took all three points in a 2-1 win and build up a five-point gap over Hansi Flick’s men at the top of the La Liga table.

Real Madrid, riled up by Yamal’s pre-match comments, scored through Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham either side of a Fermin Lopez strike to take the bragging rights in the El Clasico on Sunday.

Barcelona superstar Yamal claimed recently that Real Madrid “steal and complain” in an appearance on ‘Chup Chup’, a Kings League show.

And former Leeds United attacker Raphinha was critical of his Barcelona team-mate in the aftermath of the defeat and insisted that his comments “gave Real Madrid extra motivation”.

Raphinha said after the match: “He was guilty of being young and lacking maturity to say what he said. His words gave Real Madrid extra motivation.”

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior both aimed talking gestures towards Yamal after the match with both dugouts involved in chaotic post-match scenes.

Barcelona’s assistant coach Marcus Sorg on Yamal’s performance versus Real Madrid: “I think he’s lacking spark after the injury. He needs rhythm and more games. It’s normal; he’s 18 years old, and we have to help him. It’s normal. The defenders try everything against him. We have to work harder with him.”

Vinicius Junior was particularly vocal in his displeasure at Yamal following the final whistle and had to be led away from the youngster.

The Brazilian told Real Madrid TV after the match: “A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabeu and supported us. The Clásico is like that; there are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

“We try to maintain a balance, but it’s not always possible. We didn’t want to offend anyone, not Barça players, nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that’s how it was today.”

Reacting to the post-match scenes, Alonso said in his news conference: “I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini. We’ll talk about [the reaction] of course.”

Alonso added: “I interpret it with normality, we don’t have to make too much of it. It’s the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened.”

