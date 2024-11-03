Lamine Yamal’s jaw-dropping trivela assist has reinvented the rules of physics

We’re fast running out of superlatives to describe Lamine Yamal – and he hasn’t even turned 18 yet.

After his breakthrough season in 2023-24 and becoming a household name with his performances for Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 side, Yamal has taken his game to another level this campaign.

Barcelona are an incredibly exciting proposition under Hansi Flick, packed full of La Masia prospects and fired by the goals of Robert Lewandowski, but it’s the 17-year-old brace face who makes them tick.

