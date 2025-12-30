Senne Lammens' agent feels Manchester United were right to get rid of Andre Onana

The agent of Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens believes the club were “right” to get rid of Andre Onana, a decision he says they made late in summer.

United suffered through Onana last season, with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper making countless mistakes. They benched him for Altay Bayindir early this season, and Onana’s only United appearance this term came in the League Cup against Grimsby.

He conceded two goals and then 12 penalties as the Red Devils were embarrassingly dumped out of the cup, and that might have been Onana’s last appearance for the club, as he was quickly loaned out to Trabzonspor, with Lammens being signed from Royal Antwerp.

The Belgian’s agent, Mark Volders, has revealed the decision to let Onana go came late in the summer, but has now been vindicated.

“Those critical voices… the big problem was that they expected a very well-known name, like [Gianluigi] Donnarumma or [Emiliano] Martínez,” he told HBVL.

“But actually, for a long time, the intention within United was for Onana to stay and for Senne to be given time to adjust.

“Ultimately, they changed their tune right at the very end, Onana left, and fully embraced Senne. But in hindsight, you can only say that United was right about that.”

Lammens has looked a far more composed presence in the United net, not making the mistakes that Onana did.

Had the Cameroonian remained at the club, Lammens might not have been given the opportunities to show what he could do, so the risk taken by the club has seemingly paid off.

Onana is not having the best spell away from the club, either, as in 13 games at Trabzonspor, he’s conceded 19 goals and has only kept a clean sheet on three occasions.

The situation of Onana further vindicates United’s decision to part company with him and focus their attention on the future with Lammens.

Trabzonspor don’t have an option to buy Onana, but if Lammens keeps playing as he is, they will surely look to sell the Cameroonian in the summer.

Legendary former United keeper Peter Schmeichel is impressed with Lammens, too.

He recently said: “He’s only 23 years old, he’s come in and there’s calm at the back four, there’s not this chaos where they don’t want to pass him the ball back to him. They trust him. He seems a very, very confident young man.

“And also, one more thing I like about him is he is so quick in turning the game. So when he gets the ball, he’s not afraid of kicking the ball up the other end or throwing the ball up. Starting a counter-attack very quickly.”

