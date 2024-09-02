Frank Lampard identifies key issue that could hold Chelsea back under Enzo Maresca

Chelsea and Premier League legend Frank Lampard fears the Blues’ youthful squad could impact their season and hold back their progress under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Blues were held to a disappointing one all draw with Crystal Palace in a London derby on Sunday which followed an emphatic win over Wolves last weekend.

Chelsea lost to Servette in the Europa Conference League adding to their mixed start to their 24/25 season.

Another inconsistent performance was put out by the Chelsea squad after failing to gather all three points at Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday.

With a new eager manager and plenty of summer additions to the squad, Lampard urged warning to the fans that their squad is young and inexperienced and the fans should expect to see inconsistent performances as a result.

“Inconsistency will be there – young players bring that,” the former Chelsea midfielder said on Match of the Day 2.

“If you look at moments in the game where Chelsea are on top, maybe they aren’t clinical enough and then you can always feel the game can swing on them.

“You do wonder if that bit of experience through the spine of the team isn’t there and you’ll have to wait for that but there’s certainly a lot of talent in there.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals Chelsea, Sancho ‘sacrifice’ in ‘the only way’ to secure deadline day transfer

👉 Two reasons Chelsea failed to sign Victor Osimhen as Napoli strip him of No.9 shirt

👉 Liverpool flop and genius deal feature in list of most expensive loanees ever with Chelsea man in at 9)

Despite showing concern about the youthful squad, Lampard remained optimistic that Chelsea could get results under the new Italian boss and is confident that the club is going in the correct direction compared to all the negativity in the past few seasons.

“In terms of where they are at, Maresca mentioned today that they aren’t the same team that won the Champions League and he is right,” Lampard added.

“I was there 18 months ago and at that point, it was a really low point from my point of view because it didn’t feel like the club that it had been which was so successful for 20 years.

“A lot of that was the environment and getting that right. I feel like they are on an upward curve but there will be good days and bad days because of the squad.

“But there is a lot of talent and if they can keep improving, especially at the top end of the pitch, they can give teams a lot of problems.”

Chelsea currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League with four points from three games.

Although Chelsea have had a mixed start to the season, the Blues will look towards their game against Bournemouth after the international break. Chelsea fans will be hoping for the three points and more consistent performances.