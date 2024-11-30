Lampard likens Chelsea job to ‘babysitting’ and learned nothing ‘in terms of coaching’

Frank Lampard says his second stint managing Chelsea was like “babysitting” professional footballers “while the transition was happening”.

Lampard was given the Chelsea job on an interim basis in a surprising turn of events following Graham Potter’s dismissal in April 2023.

The Blues’ form under the former England midfielder was abysmal but the club was in a horrendous state when he replaced Potter.

It was a transitional period after Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich and Lampard has revealed it was more “a holding the baby job” than an actual coaching experience.

He said revealed: “When I rejoined Chelsea I went into a job that was a bit of babysitting from me, in terms of going in to tide them over for seven weeks.

“And I learned a lot, not in terms of coaching because it was not a coaching job but a holding the baby job while the transition was happening. I learned if you don’t get the environment right then it’s very difficult to succeed.”

Lampard has taken over as Coventry Boss after their controversial decision to sack Mark Robins.

“I am driven, I like to prove people wrong,” he added. “I did it in my playing career a lot. As a manager you know you are going to have to prove someone wrong, it doesn’t matter if it’s me or Pep Guardiola.

“We have to live in a world of the spotlight when you are a head coach, but if you don’t want that then don’t sign up for it.”

On Stick to Football in January, Lampard explained why his time at Everton was more challenging than managing Chelsea.

“At Everton, it was difficult at the end, it was probably searching for results – that’s always your job – but at Everton in the end, there were a lot of issues in and around it – we all know that there was an issue between the fans and the board at the time,” he said.

“I was on the phone a lot in the evenings, trying to connect with the owner, chairman, CEO, then go in and do the day job the next day. During this time, I found it an intense period.

“I didn’t find Chelsea as difficult, personally, because I knew it was finite, it was going to be six or seven weeks. I learnt very quickly in my head, what the issues were there, and they were not my issues to solve long term.

“I don’t want to sound like I palmed them off, it’s just that you want results, but at the same time if you go into a place where there are a lot of problems here, can I turn it around in nine games when motivation has just gone down?

“I came to peace with that a little bit – I wanted to win games because it was my reputation on the line, but at the same time I wasn’t so bad.

“Probably at the end of Everton would be the biggest spell where it’s been a challenge, but it makes you a better person.”