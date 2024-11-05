Lampard to West Ham? Keys has ‘no sympathy’ for Irons as Chelsea icon tipped to replace Lopetegui

Richard Keys and Jeff Stelling both think Frank Lampard should be considered by West Ham if they sack Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui replaced David Moyes at the London Stadium in the summer.

The decision not to extend Moyes’ contract was a controversial one in some quarters, though it was abundantly clear that the Hammers needed a change of manager.

Lopetegui was an interesting appointment due to his similar managerial style to the Scot and his start in east London has been pretty miserable.

West Ham have won three of their opening 10 Premier League matches and only have one clean sheet in the top flight.

Pressure is mounting on Lopetegui after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, who are now third in the table.

The former Wolves boss was not helped by Edson Alvarez’s first-half sending off but his side were well beaten at the City Ground and questions are being asked.

Writing in his blog, beIN Sports presenter Keys emphasised his lack of sympathy for West Ham, whose “problems are all of their own making” and suggested former Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard as a potential replacement for Lopetegui.

“Credit where it’s due – well played Forest. Well played Chris Wood – again. What a season he’s having. Forest won’t finish anywhere near the position they hold now, but for the time being they should enjoy what they’re doing.

“Leicester keep plugging away. I’ve always thought they might just have enough, but there’s clearly trouble at Wolves and West Ham.

“West Ham’s problems are all of their own making and I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for them. It’ll get worse there before it gets better.

“They’re certainly going in another direction since forcing David Moyes out. It’s just not the one they wanted to go in. Frank Lampard?”

Former Gillette Soccer Saturday host Stelling also thinks Lampard is a solid option for West Ham, who can bring him “home”.

“I’m going to mention someone who might divide opinions,” he said. “Is it time, if Lopetegui goes, for West Ham to bring Frank Lampard home? Just a thought.

“He is available. He’s been mentioned in connection with the Roma job, but West Ham would be ideal for him. I know there’s a man in situ at the moment, but it is just a speculative suggestion at the moment.”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes the biggest problem at West Ham is that they do not have an identifiable style under Lopetegui.

“West Ham this season are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, you don’t know what they are and that’s the issue,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It looks like he’s a little bit stuck. He’s in the wrong movie.”

He added: “He needs time, but you don’t really know what they are and he’s spent a fortune.”

Former Hammers manager Moyes also thinks Lopetegui should be given time to turn things around.

“I had a few defeats where we lost heavily at different times, so it happens for all managers,” Moyes – who led West Ham to a Europa Conference League title in 2023 – said.

“But I just think that the manager needs to be given an opportunity, a bit of time to settle things down. Sometimes players need to perform as well, they need to step up and show what they’re about.”

