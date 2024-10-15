Liverpool want Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to replace Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian does not sign a new contract, according to reports.

Rodrygo, 23, joined Los Blancos from Santos for around £38million in 2019 and has made 227 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian has a ridiculous 20 goals and 13 assists in 50 Champions League appearances and has established himself as one of the best wingers in world football under Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite his importance, there has been lots of speculation surrounding Rodrygo’s future at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool have been fiercely linked over the last year with star player Salah out of contract in 2025.

There were lots of reports in the summer transfer window, with Madrid reportedly open to selling the 23-year-old following the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman’s arrival hinted that Rodrygo would struggle for game time but that has not been the case in 2024/25.

Rodrygo has featured in every match this season, bar one, the shock 1-0 defeat at Lille in the Champions League.

He has started six of Real Madrid’s nine La Liga matches this term, providing four goal contributions.

It is unclear whether or not the European champions would be open to selling Rodrygo if a sufficient offer comes in and it is not surprising to see Liverpool linked.

He would be an ideal replacement for Salah should the 32-year-old leave on a free transfer in 2025.

Rodrygo ‘already announced at Liverpool to replace Salah’

With Salah free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1, Liverpool are planning an ‘imminent offer’ to sign Rodrygo next summer, according to reports in Spain.

While the report notes that his game time has not been reduced too drastically following the signing of Mbappe, it is claimed that he ‘could leave because he has lost prominence’.

Liverpool ‘have their sights on Rodrygo as a replacement for Salah’ and Arne Slot believes the Brazilian international is ‘the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy’.

Unfortunately for the Dutch head coach, ‘the operation will not be easy’, with Madrid and the player ‘firm in their intention to continue together’.

This could be a huge blow to Liverpool’s transfer plans but it is claimed that the Premier League giants ‘would be willing to make a large investment’, even if ‘the chances of Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid are low’.

Replacing Salah will be crucial and very difficult for the Reds and ‘convincing’ Real Madrid to sell Rodrygo is also deemed a ‘difficult task’.

Rodrygo would be an outstanding signing if Slot can make it happen and with a loss of ‘prominence’, it can not be ruled out.

In fact, Tuesday’s edition of Le Foot Magazine in France ranked the Brazilian as the 17th best forward in Europe and mentioned the Reds’ interest.

It is stated that Rodrygo is ‘already announced at Liverpool to replace Salah’. Oof.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is worth £91.7m.