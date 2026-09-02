Liverpool wrapped up a striker signing in the final days of the summer transfer window, though why the club haven’t officially confirmed the move can now be revealed.

Liverpool sealed two late signings, though only one was announced. 18-year-old goalkeeping phenom, Lucca Brughmans, signed on the dotted line by way of Genk.

Brughmans’ deal – worth roughly £30m – was officially confirmed on Liverpool’s website, and the 6ft 7in stopper will now spend the remainder of the 2026/27 season loaned back to Genk.

Once his loan concludes, Brughmans will enter into a fierce battle with Giorgi Mamardashvili for the starting spot at Liverpool. Alisson Becker’s current contract expires at season’s end.

But while Brughmans’ transfer was publicly confirmed, no announcement was made regarding the signing of Saint-Etienne striker, Djylian N’Guessan.

The 18-year-old’s move was verified by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on August 31, and why Liverpool kept quiet has now emerged.

N’Guessan will spend the rest of the current campaign loaned to French side Brest. However, he’s being loaned to Brest from Saint-Etienne and not from Liverpool.

Why Liverpool haven’t announced Djylian N’Guessan signing revealed

L’Equipe reported: ‘Young Saint-Etienne striker Djylian N’Guessan, bought by Liverpool this Tuesday, will be loaned to Brest.’

The French report went on to state: ‘Djylian N’Guessan has experienced the most intense moments of his young career.

‘The 18-year-old Saint-Étienne striker has been transferred to Liverpool. The English club intends to develop this young player, whose profile is comparable – in some ways – to Hugo Ekitike.

‘To further develop their new signing, Liverpool’s management opted for a loan. N’Guessan will be on loan at Brest until the end of the season.’

The Liverpool Echo subsequently explained the reasoning behind this unusual transfer plan, and it relates to the number of overseas loans a club can sanction.

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The Merseyside outlet reported: ‘Liverpool have agreed to sign 18-year-old striker Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne – but not until his contract expires at the end of the season.

‘N’Guessan will spend this campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Brest with the Reds keen for him to gain further top-flight experience.

‘That, though, will be a temporary move from Saint-Etienne rather than Liverpool, with the Anfield side having filled their full allocation of foreign loan slots with Harvey Elliott’s season-long switch to Spanish outfit Valencia.

‘N’Guessan will then sign a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool in January and complete his transfer to the Reds next summer.’