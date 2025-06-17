United have been told that losing a star player will be devastating for them

Manchester United could be under threat from the same European giant for two of their players, as they are ‘making an attempt’ to land a second forward.

United could allow a few of their forwards to leave this summer. There’s speculation over the exits of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho.

The latter has been told by Ruben Amorim to “pray” that he can find a club to sign him, though that has backfired, as interested sides are now refusing to pay the asking price, with United weakening their negotiating position.

Napoli are one of the clubs interested in Garnacho – interest which has been evident since January, when they bid for him – and they could now attack United for two forwards.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Napoli are looking for a ‘big move’ by ‘making an attempt’ to sign Sancho.

He impressed on loan at Chelsea last season, where he scored five goals and chipped in with 10 assists in all competitions – and won the UEFA Conference League – but the Blues paid £5million to send him back to United rather than keep him permanently.

It’s not believed he will have a role back at Old Trafford this season, so Napoli could be in with a chance of landing him.

Whether they still want Garnacho as well is unclear. The winger was certainly still subject to interest from the Serie A champions in May, when our friends at TEAMtalk reported they had not been discouraged by being knocked back in January, and planned to return with an improved package.

Links with Napoli have continued since then, but Garnacho is also linked with a number of other clubs, which could make the snare a more difficult one.

Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are among the sides who are reportedly interested in signing the winger.

The Blues are said to be his favoured destination, with Garnacho seemingly hoping that he can remain in England, but there is a chance that he moves abroad.

In any case, the snare of Sancho might be an easier one for Napoli than that of Garnacho, given there aren’t likely to be as many big sides in the mix for him. Where either of the United pair ends up remains to be seen.

