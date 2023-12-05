‘Leave!’ – Man Utd star with ‘face like a slapped arse’ told Newcastle loss should be ‘his last game’

Erik ten Hag has been encouraged to oust Anthony Martial after his poor performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Martial’s career at Man Utd looked to be over when he joined Sevilla on loan during the 2021/22 campaign but Erik ten Hag afforded him a fresh start after he joined the Premier League giants.

The Frenchman has been unable to make the most of his opportunity as his impact has been hampered by injuries over the past 18 months.

The forward has been heavily criticised after he was dragged off with half an hour to go as Man Utd were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle over the weekend. Graeme Souness thinks he “represents a decade of poor football decisions” at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag hurled abuse at Martial before the striker was sent off and ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks his situation is “getting embarrassing”.

“I hope that his situation has gotten worse after that argument. I really hope so, because it’s getting embarrassing now. He has had his opportunities to go and prove himself at Sevilla. He came back and has been given so many chances,” Parker told SpilXperten.

“He hasn’t grabbed the chance, it’s incredible. He is not showing any enthusiasm. There is this phrase, that if someone looks like him, they have a face like a slapped arse.

“I just look at him sometimes and believe he should sit at a table in Las Vegas because he looks like a gambler. We don;t know if he is enjoying himself, you just don’t know.”

MEDIAWATCH: Ten Hag sack set as Manchester United consider ‘Jose Mourinho move’ after one win in 12 games

Urging Martial to “leave the club”, Parker added: “If I did what he did on the touchline when I played under Sir Alex Ferguson… I would have crumbled and I would have lost the battle. In addition to that, not one player would have supported me.

“He disrespected his boss. You can’t do that, no matter what the argument was.

“As far as I’m concerned, that should be his last game for Man United. Next time Hojlund can’t play, they should play the reserve goalkeeper ahead of Martial. He would do a better job than Martial.

“He doesn’t enjoy being at Man United. He doesn’t care about his teammates and he makes them into bad players, because he don´t care.”

FEATURE: Ten Manchester United stars who made every post-Ferguson boss ‘lose the dressing room’ for £360m