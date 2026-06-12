South Korean revelation on radars of Liverpool, Leeds in World Cup scouting mission

Five Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Leeds United, have reportedly been scouting FC Midtjylland star Lee Han-beom, with interest growing in the South Korea defender, who has already made an impression at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old helped South Korea begin their 2026 World Cup journey with an impressive 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and, according to our friends over at TEAMtalk, his performance was closely monitored by several clubs already tracking his progress.

Lee is already making a name for himself in European football after joining Danish side FC Midtjylland from FC Seoul in 2023.

Ahead of the World Cup finals, the centre-back finished the season in style, scoring the only goal of the game in the Danish Cup final as Midtjylland defeated FC Copenhagen to lift the trophy.

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That moment further enhanced the reputation of a player many within the game regard as one of Asia’s brightest emerging talents, and his development has also been reflected on the international stage.

After making his senior South Korea debut in 2025, Lee has quickly established himself as a regular in the national team set-up and was trusted with a starting role in the World Cup opener.

The defender produced an assured display against the Czechs, helping contain the threat of highly-rated striker Patrik Schick before later dealing effectively with the introduction of Adam Hlozek, as South Korea secured a vital three points in their opening contest.

Five Premier League clubs in Lee Han-beom hunt

Sources have told TEAMtalk that a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring Lee’s progress closely.

Indeed, Liverpool, Leeds, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton all get a mention as ‘among the clubs to have checked on the defender over recent months’, as his stock continues to rise.

Scouts have been impressed not only by his defensive qualities but also by his ‘composure in possession’, ‘physical presence’ and ‘ability to adapt to different tactical systems’.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Lee’s future could come to a head this summer.

The South Korea international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract with Midtjylland and that situation has ‘inevitably alerted clubs across Europe’.

While the Danish outfit would like to retain one of their most valuable assets, there is a growing belief that this transfer window could represent their ‘best opportunity to secure a significant fee should a major offer arrive’.

That contractual situation has only intensified interest from potential suitors, many of whom view Lee as a player capable of stepping into a top-five European league while still possessing considerable room for development.

Interest is not limited to England and sources state that Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Monaco and Lyon have also checked on Lee and continue to assess his situation ahead of a potential move.

The growing attention comes as little surprise given his trajectory over the past 18 months.

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Lee has developed rapidly since arriving in Denmark and his performances for both club and country have convinced many observers that he is capable of taking the next step in his career.

Midtjylland remain hopeful of finding a solution regarding his future, but with his contract entering its final year and elite clubs circling, keeping hold of him beyond this summer may prove difficult.