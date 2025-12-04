Chelsea TV presenter tells Leeds ‘they belong in League One’ and that Farke is ‘on borrowed time’

Chelsea TV presenter Jason Cundy insists Leeds United “belong in League One” after watching Daniel Farke’s side beat the Blues 3-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Jaka Bijol gave Leeds the lead on six minutes with a header, as Farke’s side looked to end a run of four losses in a row, before Ao Tanaka struck a beauty just before half-time to give the Yorkshire outfit a two-goal advantage.

Fourth-placed Chelsea hit back five minutes after the interval through Pedro Neto to give Enzo Maresca’s side a chance – but Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the game away from the Blues by scoring after Tosin Adarabioyo made a mistake.

Leeds moved out of the relegation zone by beating the Blues, although West Ham could put them back into 18th if the Hammers can beat Manchester United on Thursday.

Cundy insisted that Leeds got lucky by playing Maresca’s side on an “absolutely terrible” day with the Chelsea TV host launching into a rant about the Yorkshire side.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy said: “Leeds weren’t even that great, we were absolutely terrible,’ Cundy said. ‘I have watched Leeds this season, they have been good [in other games].

“They were good against Spurs first half, against Aston Villa first half, but not tonight. They just put three at the back, they didn’t press us.

“I heard Daniel Farke’s interview by the way, what is he talking about three great goals, did he not see the third goal? He’s a man on borrowed time.

“You know what, I hope Leeds get relegated and get relegated again, back to where they belong in League One.”

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Leeds to be in trouble this season but now reckons they can give themselves a great chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship if they can turn Elland Road into a “fortress”.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Are Leeds one of the favourites to get relegated this season? They are. But if they can make Elland Road a fortress like they did last night, and stand up to any team that comes. Don’t care if it’s Chelsea, no problem, Liverpool come there, no problem.

“Have a go, use that home fan base to your advantage; they’ve got every chance of staying up. I’ll tell you who needs to watch what they’re doing, that’s West Ham.”

Speaking after the match, Farke said: “This is why we have worked so desperately in the past, to bring us back on this level. We want this magic night.

“Unbelievable atmosphere tonight, playing one of the best sides in the world, and to win this game and also deserve to, back to our best defensive behaviour, scored three goals, could have scored perhaps even a few more.

“Of course, it was expected, it was a tough night when you had to suffer a bit, Chelsea had lots of possession, but I think there’s also no doubt that we deserve to win this game.

“So we were better in shots and shots on target, the expected goals and chances, big chances, so set pieces, so I think we deserve to win this game and this is a great feeling for us.”

