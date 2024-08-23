Manor Solomon is on the radar of Leeds for a loan move this summer

Leeds United are reportedly one of the main candidates to take Manor Solomon on board this summer, with the attacker surplus to requirements at Tottenham currently.

Solmon’s injury last season has unfortunately ensured that he is not currently at the forefront of Ange Postecoglou’s plans. He netted two goals in the first month of the last campaign, but was then sidelined for the rest of it.

And with fellow winger Mikey Moore (17) now rising up the ranks, and more attacking talent in the squad, it has been decided it’s best for Solomon to be loaned out this term.

According to reports in his native Israel, Leeds are one of the main candidates to secure his services for the season. The Whites are interested in his signature, having lost a fair amount of attacking talent so far this summer.

Wingers Luis Sinisterra, and the Championship’s best player last season, Crysencio Summerville, have both been sold, as has striker Georginio Rutter.

Winger Largie Ramazani has been bought, but he alone cannot replicate the impact that the other players had, so Solomon coming through the door would ease the hurt of those exits.

And that he has contributed to six Premier League goals in 24 games across two seasons, a drop to the Championship is likely to see the attacker’s production improve.

MORE CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight best Championship summer signings include Sheffield United freebie, surprise Watford returnee

👉 How much is Southampton’s Championship play-off final win worth to the Premier League newbies?

👉 Ranking Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich from most to least likely to survive

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Solomon has rejected an approach from Getafe, as he wants to remain in England, so Leeds could well end up being his destination.

With no other English sides jumping at the chance to get him through the door on loan, the Whites currently seem in a good position.

And if they are to get Solomon this summer, he’ll be the second signing from Tottenham, after Joe Rodon made the switch from north London on a permanent basis earlier on in the window.

He spent last season on loan at Elland Road before making his move permanent, so if Solomon does well for Leeds, there’s a chance that he follows the same route that the defender did.

READ MORE: Rooney sack, Farke exits Leeds United? Predicting five Championship managers to leave in 2024/25