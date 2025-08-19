Leeds United could be set to add yet more firepower to their frontline even after closing in on Noah Okafor, with Daniel Farke still pushing for fresh attacking options.

Leeds have already reshaped their squad with two centre-forwards this summer and are on the verge of sealing a deal for Okafor, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Swiss international is expected to operate on the left, where Willy Gnonto also prefers to play, though he can also cover centrally.

Farke has Dan James available on the right, Brendan Aaronson as a central attacking option, and Largie Ramazani, who is capable of playing wide as well. Gnonto was even used as a number ten during the Championship campaign and has featured on the right, while Okafor can play through the middle.

It is a versatile group, but one that already looks crowded. That makes fresh talk of another winger intriguing, especially as the player in question is Manor Solomon.

The Israeli international was a key figure during his loan spell at Elland Road last season, helping Leeds to 100 points in the Championship and scoring the title-clinching goal at Plymouth.

Mick Brown, the former Manchester United and Tottenham scout, told Football Insider that Solomon’s exit from Spurs is inevitable.

“The end of the window is going to be busy,” he told Football Insider. “At the moment there are a lot of ifs, buts and whens, but with time running out, decisions are going to have to be made about a lot of players.

“Solomon is one of those players who I expect they’re going to let go. He certainly won’t be a Tottenham player, and if he’s not a Tottenham player then a decision has to be made about where he’s going to go.

“In terms of Leeds’ interest, he’s obviously a player they know well. He was excellent for them on loan last season so it hasn’t come as a surprise to anybody that they’re still looking to bring him back. Personally, I think there are better options out there who could improve their squad more.

“Leeds are in a tricky position though because they do need to strengthen. He’s somebody the manager knows and he knows how he fits in the squad, so there won’t be the same issues as they might find with somebody else. If they’re going to move for Solomon, I think they’ll be preparing to make an offer soon.”

For Tottenham, Solomon’s departure would free up space and funds as Thomas Frank clears the way for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who is closing in on a move worth more than £60m.

Leeds, meanwhile, must decide if they can fit Solomon back into Farke’s plans.