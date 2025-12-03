‘Pivotal’ Farke sack update emerges as Leeds face Chelsea with ‘serious conversations’ revealed

Leeds United’s result against Chelsea will ‘prove pivotal’ for head coach Daniel Farke as the Yorkshire club’s hierarchy weigh up his future, according to reports.

The newly-promoted Championship side find themselves in the relegation zone after four straight Premier League defeats has seen the pressure ramp up on Farke.

Farke guided them to the Championship title last term but six losses in their last seven Premier League matches has seen Leeds linked to other managers.

Leeds could maybe count themselves unlucky to lose against Man City over the weekend as the Yorkshire outfit wrestled back to level terms after falling 2-0 down before Phil Foden scored a late winner to snatch a 3-2 win.

Ahead of their defeat to Man City, Farke appeared unfazed by the pressure, he told reporters: “I quite like it that the outside noise is on the manager and not the players. I need to be a leader who stays calm and doesn’t think about his own career. It’s about how Leeds can stay in the Premier League long term.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not very enjoyable at the moment; we’re getting a lot of stick. But I don’t need to hide. I was aware of how passionate this club is from the first day here. If you can’t handle the heat don’t become manager of Leeds United. I never expected this season to be an easy ride.”

The Guardian revealed earlier this week that Farke’s ‘future is on the line’ and that he is ‘expected’ to lose his job at Elland Road if they lose the next two matches.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Leeds are in the relegation zone with Burnley and Wolves, and Farke’s position is likely to be untenable unless he secures at least one positive result against Chelsea on Wednesday or Liverpool on Saturday. If the owner, 49ers Enterprises, is to make a change it wants a new manager in charge in time to have input over January transfers.

‘Multiple sources at Leeds have conceded that Farke’s fate is in the balance, although there is sympathy for him in some quarters owing to a belief that results have not reflected some positive performances.’

And now, ahead of their match against third-placed Chelsea, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett insists their clash against Enzo Maresca’s side at Elland Road is ‘pivotal’ for Farke’s future.

Dorsett wrote on X: ‘Tonight’s game v #cfc could prove pivotal for Daniel Farke’s future at #lufc. I’m told bosses at Elland Rd concerned by autumn downturn in results and there will be serious conversations if 4 straight defeats become 5. Tweaked tactics and a more spirited 2nd half v mcfc give hope.’

