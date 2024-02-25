Leeds have the edge over rivals in Championship promotion race – & here’s why

The promotion race in the Championship is heating up with Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton all harbouring hopes of top-flight football next season – but which side has the most favourable fixture list?

All four clubs have been engaged in the most relentless push for the Premier League that most Championship watchers can remember.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton haven’t sulked after last season’s relegation and each have put together jaw-dropping winning runs at various stages this season.

Alternatively, Ipswich have maintained momentum from last season’s promotion from League One and are aiming to bring top-flight football back to Portman Road for the first time since 2001-02.

