Callum Wilson has been linked with a move to Leeds.

According to reports, Leeds United could be hijacked in the race to sign Callum Wilson from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Whites are expected to be busy in the transfer market after securing promotion back to the Premier League, with several key signings to bridge the gap from the Championship.

A new striker is a priority for head coach Daniel Farke and Wilson has reportedly been identified as a potential target.

The 33-year-old has 88 Premier League goals in 239 appearances, but he has been severely impacted by injuries in recent seasons.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Wilson only made two Premier League starts for Newcastle and failed to scored in his 18 appearances overall.

Wilson’s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract expires on June 30 and he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Recent reports have suggested that the newly-promoted side are leading the race to sign him, but The Sun claim they could be hijacked by Everton if the striker ‘snubs Newcastle’s reduced contract offer’.

Leeds were the ‘first club to make a move’ but he is a ‘target for Everton’, while he could commit to Newcastle for a further season.

Newcastle have decided against ‘taking up their one-year option’ to extend Wilson’s deal on the same terms, but ‘they have given him a fresh offer on reduced terms based on appearances’.

The report adds:

‘David Moyes is desperate to bring in another striker but is unable to pay a large fee, which is why Wilson, a free transfer, would fit the bill. ‘Leeds are hopeful though that Wilson could be tempted to Elland Road as he would be guaranteed to play every week under Daniel Farke.’

Leeds could also look to raid arch-rivals Sheffield United following their loss in the play-off final as Blades standout Gustavo Hamer is a long-term target.

Farke’s side failed with a cheeky move for Hamer last summer, but a deal is arguably more likely in the next window as they can offer Premier League football.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirms Hamer is “one to watch” this summer with Leeds “interested”. He tweeted: “Gustavo Hamer could leave Sheffield United this summer.

“Leeds retain an interest, and also still like Emi Buendia. Everton have also enquired on Hamer.

“Sheffield United yet to receive any bids, but Hamer’s future one to watch this summer.”

TalkSPORT have also commented on Hamer, claiming he is ‘expected to leave’ the Blades this summer.

Sheff Utd are said to be ‘resigned to losing’ Hamer with Leeds and Everton ‘interested’. He is under contract until 2027, so the South Yorkshire side can at least demand a sizable fee this summer.