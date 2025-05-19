Leeds United are weighing up whether to make an offer for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this summer, according to reports.

The Whites were promoted from the Championship as champions in early May after reaching 100 points and pipping Burnley to the title on goal difference.

Leeds will be hoping they can break the pattern of the last two seasons in the Premier League that has seen all three promoted teams go straight back down in their first term.

Football Insider recently claimed that Leeds ‘see six members of [Daniel] Farke’s current squad are seen as ready-made Premier League starters’ which suggests at least five additions in the summer.

So far their attack has been the main focus of rumours with Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy ‘on their radar’ after announcing he will leave the Foxes on a free transfer.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson recently claimed that the west Yorkshire club need to buy a better player than Everton striker Beto, who has also been linked.

Robinson told Football Insider: “Joel Piroe scored 19 league goals in the Championship last year and he got something like six assists as well – Beto scored eight goals.

“I’d much rather start the season with Joel Piroe If you had those two options – Joel Piroe or Beto?

“[For] the money that Beto would take, the wages out of the team – he’s not an upgrade on what you’ve got.

“If you’re coming up to the Premier League – we’ve seen with Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester this season – you’ve got to buy better than what you’ve already got, and you’ve got to buy Premier League-proven quality.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten players Leeds United could sign as ‘new Raphinha’ to ensure Premier League survival

👉 Farke holds key to Leeds transfer swoop as Premier League rivals forced to sell attacker

👉 Leeds United eye Premier League free transfer amid Fulham, Everton interest

“He’s not a proven goalscorer in the Premier League – they do need a number nine, a number nine and a goalkeeper.”

And now former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists Leeds are looking to line up an offer for Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson.

Brown told Football Insider: “Leeds are considering a move to sign Callum Wilson. Callum Wilson is a very decent player, especially at his best.

“He’s a big strong unit, not afraid to battle with defenders, and always puts a shift in. How much of that he can do and how often he can do it given his injury situation is always going to be a concern, but Leeds will have looked into it.

“Given the fact he’s available on a free, he would be a good asset for a team like Leeds.

“He’s very experienced in the Premier League and has scored goals at the top level for Newcastle and for England, which is always a valuable asset to have.

“So they will make a decision about whether they think he’s still capable and then make a move.”