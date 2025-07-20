Leeds United have reportedly lodged an ‘offer’ for a former Aston Villa star, among other clubs, and his current side are ‘open to parting ways’ with him.

Leeds have had what looks to be a positive start to the summer transfer window. So far, they have signed five players: Sean Longstaff, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha, while Anton Stach is also believed to have joined.

In Longstaff, they have signed an underrated player who’s got a good amount of Premier League experience under his belt.

They could soon add another player in the same situation to their ranks if things go their way. Indeed, according to a couple of Turkish outlets, including Takvim, Fenerbahce have received ‘numerous offers’ for Diego Carlos, with Leeds among those to offer.

In fact, it’s all the promoted clubs, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, who are said to have been ‘eyeing’ the Brazilian defender.

Carlos played 58 times for Villa from 2022/23 to 2024/25, before he was sold to Fenerbahce in January. But there, he was only able to play five games, suffering injuries, so the Turkish club are ‘ready to part ways if a suitable offer is received’.

All offers from the English clubs are said to be on loan, though Fenerbahce will ‘only consider offers with a mandatory purchase option’.

Given his injury record, after almost a season out at Villa, and then more injuries in his six months at Fenerbahce, it’s easy to see why clubs would only be comfortable with a loan, and there seems a chance none of them want to pay for a player who they might not get much use out of.

If the value was right for any of them, it could happen, but for newly-promoted sides, there will be little interest in taking risks by having an important player sidelined for a good portion of the season while they’re trying to avoid the drop.

But it is not clear what Fenerbahce would deem a suitable offer for Carlos, and if that matches up with Leeds or any of their fellow promoted sides.

The centre-back moved to Turkey for approximately £10million in January, and given he’s hardly played since then, his price might well have dropped below that.

With Leeds having already spent more than £58million this summer, they’ll not want to pay over the odds for a player who there’s a chance they won’t see much of in the coming season.

