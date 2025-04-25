Leeds make final Daniel Farke sack decision as ‘one million per cent’ claim is made

Daniel Farke will “one million per cent” be in charge of Leeds United next season, according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Whites were promoted from the Championship last weekend after Burnley beat Sheffield United 2-1 to confirm their place in the Premier League next term.

But reality of the tough nature of their task next season in the Premier League is already hitting home with shock reports that Leeds‘ American ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, are already thinking about sacking Farke.

The Daily Mail claimed that Leeds are ‘considering making a stunning managerial change’ with the newspaper understanding ‘that Elland Road bosses harbour reservations that the former Norwich City boss is the man to ensure what is viewed as vital top-flight survival’.

The report adds:

‘No final decision has been made – and there is an awareness that such a controversial move could well backfire – not least with the club’s supporters. But other candidates are being examined ahead of what is a pivotal moment for the club.’

Despite being one of the most successful managers in Championship history, the report adds that ‘his Premier League performance in East Anglia is known to have triggered some thought among the Yorkshire club’s US-based owners, 49ers Enterprises.’

The Daily Mail continued:

‘Leeds are unlikely to pull the trigger unless they have a replacement lined up that they firmly believe will be a success and that is far from a foregone conclusion. Should they head down that route – and should a potential replacement get off to a poor start – the atmosphere could quickly plummet.’

But former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists the newly-promoted side have made their decision already with Farke to be in charge at the start of the campaign.

Robinson told Football Insider: “One million per cent he will be in charge of Leeds next season.

“If you succeed and get promoted, you get promoted because you’re capable of doing the job and you get the opportunity to prove yourself at that level.

“The chairman Paraag Marathe did an interview in 2023-24, he spoke about Daniel Farke potentially being one of Europe’s best coaches and not getting the opportunity.

“Farke has a 12 per cent win record in the Premier League, one of the worst ever.

“The quotes were that he didn’t have the right deck of cards, we will give him the right deck, the right hand.

“The chairman and the club are behind the manager. They’ve backed the manager, they trust the manager.

“He’s got a great relationship with the players, he’s got a great way of playing football, and Leeds believe he can succeed at the top level given the right support.

“There’s absolutely no way they’re sacking Daniel Farke.”