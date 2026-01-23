Leeds United have submitted a first official offer to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Premier League rivals Wolves, according to reports.

The Yorkshire side have steered themselves away from relegation trouble over the last couple of months with Leeds – who are eight points clear of 18th-placed West Ham – losing just once in ten matches in all competitions.

Leeds are doing quite well for goals for a newly-promoted side with seven Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than the Whites, who won the Championship last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored nine times in 20 appearances for Leeds this season but Daniel Farke’s side are looking to increase the competition in the forward areas.

And now Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Leeds ‘have made the first bid’ for Wolves striker Strand Larsen but there is ‘no agreement’ between the Premier League clubs.

McGrath adds that ‘opening dialogue between the clubs opens the door for a deal in the final week of the January transfer window’ and that the two clubs ‘are not wildly apart in valuations.

Wolves, who rejected huge bids from Newcastle United of £50m and £55m in the summer for the Norway international, are looking almost certain for relegation after picking up just eight points from 22 matches – but they will still be looking to maximise Strand Larsen’s value.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the bid has been rejected and that Wolves value Strand Larsen at around £40m.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Leeds made a formal bid for Jørgen Strand Larsen, as @mcgrathmike called. Understand offer placed a few days ago and has already been rejected. Wolves value Strand Larsen at £40m. Would be content to keep this winter. Crystal Palace among several clubs showing interest.’

Italian publication Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Leeds are having a busy week with the Yorkshire club also bidding for Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina.

Leeds have offered a deal worth €30m plus bonuses for the Croatia international, who has attracted interest from Manchester United in the past, but the Whites have had ‘no such luck’ as their bid was rejected by Cesc Fabregas’ side.

Speaking a week ago about their transfer plans, Leeds boss Farke said: “I think it’s our responsibility. We’re working in the best league in the world. If we would fall asleep and just close our eyes, it would not be the right choice. I think you have to weigh up options.

“Believe me, in the position we are in, Leeds United playing in the Premier League, playing attractive and also successful football – there are so many people who want to work for us but we are pretty picky.”

Farke added: “If you’re in a team where everyone has got the feeling we’re in the healthy position, I think then it would be madness to change too much on key positions or to bring characters in who can also disrupt the whole energy or disrupt the direction of the team.

“Sometimes you want to disrupt [if going in] the wrong direction, but not if everyone has got the feeling we are moving in the right direction. For that we are pretty careful and also picky in what we do because we all get the feeling we’re on a good path.”

Giving an update on Thursday, the Leeds told a press conference: “Not the major issue. We have a capable group, made sure we’re on a good path on 25 points. Nothing achieved yet but we have a chance to stay in this league.

“Made it clear we won’t extend our group, the busiest period is over, sometimes a week with three games but many normal weeks. We want to keep the group tight, keep togetherness. If we get the feeling an option makes us better, we will do it but the January market is difficult. We’re not in panic mode. Won’t fall asleep but we’ll only do something if we are 100% convinced.”

