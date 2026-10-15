Gary Neville and Roy Keane give their thoughts on Leeds vs Man Utd.

Five pundits have disagreed with Gary Neville as the predictions roll in for Manchester United’s trip to face Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

Seventh-placed Leeds lost their unbeaten record at Arsenal last weekend but they came away from the Emirates with heads held high after giving the Gunners a real scare in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Manchester United remain in eternal crisis as Lisandro Martinez broke ranks following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham left them 13th in the Premier League.

It means that for the first time in Premier League history, Leeds go into a match against Manchester United as favourites.

READ: Leeds v Man Utd: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

But since beating Chelsea 3-0 in August 2022 in a Sunday 2pm kick-off, Leeds United have gone 20 Premier League games without a win in games kicking off before 3pm (D7 L13) – the longest ever run by a side in Premier League history.

Maybe because of that harrowing record, both Roy Keane and Ian Wright predicted a 1-1 draw, before Neville stuck his neck out on The Overlap.

Neville said: “I am going 2-1 Man United.

Steven Gerrard reacted: “That’s not what I am thinking, but…”

Wright said: “I think that’s just emotion.”

Neville added: “To be honest, if you have Cunha, Mbuemo, Amad and Rashford, [you have a chance].”

Several other pundits disagree, with one tipping Leeds to “batter” the Red Devils…

Ally McCoist

“By the way, I’m not sure I fancy them going to Elland Road. I told you, I thought Leeds were excellent for an hour against Arsenal; they were really organised, well disciplined. That is one tough game for Manchester United.”

Paul Merson

“This is a big, big, big football match. A big rivalry. And it’s one of Leeds’ biggest games.”

“And if you’re a Leeds fan, after the weekend, you’d be shocked if Man Utd beat them at Elland Road. Every Leeds fan would be disappointed if they didn’t get a result against Man Utd this weekend.

“Now that’s a big swing in football. How many times have we said that about Leeds vs Man Utd games? And it tells you everything you need to know about Man Utd.”

Simon Jordan

“They have got Leeds United at the weekend. If they turn up at Leeds and think they can put half a performance in, Leeds will batter them.”

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