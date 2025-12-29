Leeds are reportedly plotting a January move for a Chelsea defender the Blues are happy with losing, after Daniel Farke suggested the injury suffered by Joe Rodon didn’t look good.

Leeds have played with Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the centre of defence for the majority of this season. The Welsh defender had not missed a minute of Premier League action this term, but was forced off in the first half against Sunderland.

After the match, Whites boss Farke suggested Rodon’s injury “doesn’t look too good.”

While Leeds don’t yet know how long they’ll be without their mainstay, they are looking to bring in reinforcements to the defence in January.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are plotting a January move for Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi.

It’s believed they have an interest in taking the Frenchman on loan for the second half of the season, and it’s believed the Blues are looking to force him out, having not given him a minute of senior football this term.

Disasi had a decent spell on loan at Aston Villa from January last term, so should be a good option to fill into the Leeds defence.

Farke seemed pretty clear that Rodon will not be available for Leeds’ next game, which is on January 1, and the next few after that, meaning Disasi could immediately come into the side for cover.

Farke said: “Joe is my warrior. Has played so many games in a row, and of course he wanted to stay on the pitch.

“[He] got a hit on his ankle, and by doing this I think he also rolled his ankle, and it’s pretty swollen.

“At the moment, I doubt that he will be available for Liverpool and also for the upcoming games before the FA Cup game. So we have to wait for some further assessment.

“But right now, straight after the game, it doesn’t look too good.”

It is likely that Rodon has seen the Leeds medical team and there should be a definitive answer to how long he is going to be out for soon, but given they are already drawing up contingency plans, it seems they’re aware it might not be good.

