According to reports, Premier League new boys Leeds United are interested in signing two Ligue 1 players, including Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

There could be a fire sale at Lyon this summer after their relegation to Ligue 2, which followed their failure to clear outstanding debts.

The French giants will appeal the decision, so there’s still a chance they remain in the top flight, but as things stand, they’ll be playing in the second division in 2024/25.

Young winger Malick Fofana is the club’s prized asset and was likely to leave anyway, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool all reportedly interested.

One player attracting attention is Perri, who is also wanted by Neom SC following their promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

They face competition from Leeds, however, with Daniel Farke desperate to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

Illan Meslier was dropped for Karl Darlow in April after a string of high-profile errors during the promotion run-in.

Farke’s decision paid off, with Leeds winning six of their last seven games and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Darlow is not expected to be Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, and the club’s recruitment team is working hard to bring someone in.

According to French newspaper L’Équipe, Neom haven’t made an offer for Perri yet and face competition from Leeds.

Indeed, the Yorkshire club have made Perri a ‘priority’ target, ‘which could raise the stakes’.

The report states:

Neom is keeping a close eye on Lucas Perri (27), who is under contract until June 2028. The wealthy Saudi promoted side, who has already reached an agreement with Alexandre Lacazette, at the end of his contract at OL, would be ready to put more than €15 million on the table, but has not yet made an offer. The Brazilian goalkeeper would be interested in this project, given the XXL salaries that the Saudi team distributes. But the Rhone leaders should play for time for several reasons: they have to wait to know the fate of the club, L1 or L2, and they also know that other clubs have made Perri their priority, including Leeds in the Premier League, which could raise the stakes.

Another Ligue 1 player Leeds have been linked with this week is Angers playmaker Himad Abdelli.

First reported by Football Insider on Friday, the link has also been backed by transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, who says Turkish side Trabzonspor are also in the race.

Football Insider claims Leeds are ‘preparing a £12million bid’ for Abdelli, who scored six goals and provided one assist in 32 league appearances as Angers finished 14th.

Farke wants more creativity and goals in midfield and has identified the 25-year-old as a ‘top target’.

The Whites have been tracking Abdelli for a while and hope to add to their summer spending, having already signed Jaka Bijol for £15m and Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.

