Man Utd: Leeds ready to ‘feast on a carcass’ as Farke’s men ‘smell blood’ – Kilgallon

Leeds United are ready to ‘feast on a carcass’ when they take on struggling Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday, according to former Whites centre-back Matt Kilgallon.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years, with just one win in their opening six games, and were booed on three separate occasions by Old Trafford supporters during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham.

Their struggles continued in midweek after a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with Lisando Martinez igniting a media storm with his eye-opening comments on the club’s summer recruitment after the game, for which he has since apologised after being punished.

The last thing Man Utd probably need right now is a trip to bitter rivals Leeds, who have been in excellent form to start the new campaign and gave champions Arsenal a real scare last weekend.

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And former Leeds defender Kilgallon is convinced his old side will pile more misery on their old rivals, believing the high-energy hosts will ‘run a beleaguered United off the park’.

“Leeds are a full pride of lions, ready to feast on a carcass,” Kilgallon told Metro via 32Red Belgium.

“Leeds are going to be out of the traps like greyhounds, and United need to be really cautious with that, because of the crowd and it being a derby. It could be a bloodbath.

“Leeds United, the players and Farke, are going to smell blood.

“They’ll have watched them against Tottenham looking weak, no running. Man United are a wounded animal, and if Farke gets that into the players, he will tell them to start quickly, get after them.

“He will be telling them [United] are a wounded animal, let’s finish them off early doors, get a couple of goals up and then enjoy the game, enjoy the atmosphere, play with no fear.

“It has been a long time since Leeds United have been a better team than Manchester United.”

Man Utd midfield to be overrun vs Leeds

The central midfield partnership of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo was heavily criticised after the draw with Spurs, with Old Trafford legend Gary Neville convinced the pairing is not athletic or dynamic enough for battle.

That is the complete opposite of Leeds’ starting duo of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, who Kilgallon believes will ‘run all over’ their opposition on Sunday.

“If you’re not running, I don’t care how good you are,” Kilgallon said. “You look at Tielemans, you look at Mainoo on the ball, they absolutely fantastic out there. But they aren’t getting around the pitch enough at Man Utd.

“Now they’re going to be up against Ampadu and Tanaka, and their first thing for breakfast is energy. Up and down, they’re all over the place.

“They’ll sit in at centre half if someone goes forward, they’ll come right back. They pick it up very quickly. They’ll do jobs, anybody’s job and they can run over the top of United too.

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“Are they as good as Mainoo and Tielemans on the ball? Maybe not, but they have the energy and the hustle and bustle and they also have got their own quality.

“I can just see them running over the top of Man United, I really can. I think it’s going to be a really tough afternoon for them.”