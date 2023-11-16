Leeds at risk of damaging January exit as Serie A giants plot ‘costly loan move’ for electric winger

Wilfried Gnonto is once again being linked with a move away from Leeds United, with Italian club Lazio exploring a ‘costly loan’ in January.

The Whites signed the talented winger for a bargain £5.3m fee in 2022 and he ended up being one of their best players last season.

The campaign ultimately ended in relegation for Leeds, however, and Gnonto has been linked with a move away from Elland Road ever since.

Everton made several offers for the talented 20-year-old during the summer window, but Leeds stood firm and rejected their advances.

New Leeds owners, 49ers Enterprises, made it clear that they were not willing to let Gnonto leave for any price.

He has gone on to make 10 Championship appearances this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in the process.

If Leeds are to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having a quality player like Gnonto among their ranks will only help.

However, speculation surrounding the winger’s future refuses to go away. Last week, it was reported that Gnonto was still unhappy at Leeds and would happily leave if an opportunity presented itself.

Those suggestions were quickly refuted by the Italy international, who reacted to the report with a ‘laughing emoji’ on social media.

Despite this, Everton have been linked with a fresh approach for Gnonto, while Roma are also keen on him.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciostyle, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is ‘keeping a close eye’ on Gnonto’s situation.

Lotito believes that the winger could be a ‘successful player in Serie A’ and fit in well with Lazio’s style.

Calciostyle also claim that Gnonto is unhappy at Elland Road, and would see a move to Lazio as a ‘major opportunity to add European football to his CV.’

The Italian side are expected to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and if they miss out, they should at least be competing in the Europa League in the second half of the season.

The report states that Lazio are exploring a ‘costly loan’ deal for Gnonto, with a buy option of €15m ‘being evaluated.’

Whether or not Leeds would entertain such a deal remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Gnonto is attracting plenty of interest from Serie A at the moment.

