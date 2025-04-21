Leeds spank Stoke to clinch promotion as Burnley ‘bore their way to the Premier League’

Leeds battered Stoke City 6-0 but had to wait for Burnley’s 2-1 win over third-placed Sheffield United to ensure they and The Clarets both secured promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds were 5-0 up at half-time at Elland Road with Joel Piroe finding the net on four occasions and Junior Firpo also finding the net, before Willy Gnonto scored the sixth after the break.

Burnley found things rather more difficult against Sheffield United but won the game courtesy of a brace from captain Josh Brownhill, who responded to critics of his side having ensured their return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

“I’m speechless. All that hard work this season,” Brownhill said.

“We’ve been written off so many times, people calling us boring. We’ve bored our way to the Premier League.

“It takes a whole team; it’s not just a back four, a goal keeper, it takes everybody. I don’t think a lot of the lads will sleep. I’m so buzzing for the lads that haven’t played Premier League football.”

With that victory, Burnley not only won promotion to the Premier League, but they have also now gone 31 regular-season Championship games unbeaten.

If they avoid defeat in their final two, they will match the 33-match record set by Reading in 2005-06.

While watching the later game unfolding at Turf Moor on TV, Leeds boss Daniel Farke promised he would be “first on the table” if Burnley did his side a favour.

“I normally celebrate with cake and coffee on the sofa because I’m at an age where I’m pretty tired after a game,” said Farke.

“When I was younger, as a player I was able to celebrate a proper win. “Now I’m just happy when I don’t have to speak at all and I can watch a little golf on the sofa.

“If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won’t be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.

“Normally I like to speak about the next training session and be disicplined but believe me, I will be the first on the table, you can be sure.”

With both Leeds and Burnley now on 94 points, the two promoted sides will battle for the Championship title in their remaining two games of the campaign.