The fallout from the shock news that Daniel Farke could be sacked despite leading Leeds United back to the Premier League has continued on Thursday, with the club’s hierarchy being urged to be “ruthless” amid growing reports that the Whites could move to appoint a Premier League title winner.

Despite securing a return to the Premier League at the weekend, news broke on Wednesday that 49ers Enterprises are considering sacking Farke in a surprise move.

The German has led Leeds United beyond the 90-point mark for the second time in his career, just as he did when his Norwich City side threatened the 100-point barrier during the 2020/21 season, and when they were promoted with 94 points in 2018/19.

It was a topic of discussion on talkSPORT Breakfast on Thursday, as former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor offered his thoughts on the developing situation.

“I just think a club of Leeds’ stature, they’re out of the Premier League for how many years, 18, 19 years? They’ve got back in, relegated,” Agbonlahor said.

“These owners might look at it and say nah, we’ve got to be ruthless.”

“We’ve seen Bournemouth do it, with Gary O’Neil. Got rid of Gary O’Neil, went and got Iraola and look at them now.

“I wouldn’t want to see it, because I think it’s ruthless, but you never know with these owners.”

There are plenty of parallels to be drawn between Leeds and Bournemouth. O’Neil was sacked by ambitious American owners in June 2023, just one month after keeping the Cherries in the Premier League.

Bill Foley made the tough decision to sack O’Neil on the basis that he felt the club needed to move in a different direction to implement their desired playing style and achieve long-term goals.

The Cherries would eventually appoint Spaniard Andoni Iraola, who came close to joining Leeds in the winter before relegation to the Championship.

That all sounds eerily similar to the situation facing chiefs at Elland Road, who will no doubt be inundated with applications should Farke depart. One name in particular was discussed on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Mourinho, would he go in at one of the three that are coming up?” asked Brazil.

Mourinho, who won two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and an FA Cup with Chelsea — as well as the Champions League among other honours during his time at Porto — has been linked with Leeds this week.

He’s also been linked with a potential move to Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

“You tell me that he [Mourinho] would fancy Rangers ahead of Leeds? No chance. He’d want Leeds,” continued Brazil.

Co-host Sam Ellard agreed: “He’d take a way back to the Premier League. Every day of the week.”

Having achieved just five wins in each of his previous Premier League seasons, it’s understandable that the club are nervous about rolling the dice with Farke.

Mourinho only took charge at Fenerbahce last summer, but it’s believed the Portuguese manager would jump at the opportunity to return to the Premier League.