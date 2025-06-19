According to reports, Leeds United would have to pay a ‘record’ fee to sign Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz after having an ‘offer rejected’ by their rivals.

Leeds United have been active in the transfer market since securing promotion back to the Premier League under head coach Daniel Farke.

They have already secured their first signing as they have landed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg and they are closing in on their second addition, with an ‘agreement’ reached for defender Jaka Bijol.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a deal is close for Bijol. He tweeted: “Leeds United agree deal to sign Jaka Bijol from Udinese, club to club deal done and here we go!

“Agreement for €22m transfer fee add-ons included and personal terms also in place for centre back to join #LUFC. New defender set for medical soon.”

Leeds are also considering targets closer to home as they are interested in Fulham forward Muniz.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a purple patch during the 2023/24 campaign as he finished the season with nine goals in 26 Premier League outings and he followed that up with an eight-goal term in 2024/25.

Leeds have identified the striking department as a key area to strengthen, with a report from The Evening Standard claiming they have had a £32m ‘offer rejected’ by Fulham for Muniz.

Their proposal was said to be worth £26m plus £6m in add-ons, but Fulham are against the idea of selling ‘one of their most valuable assets’.

However, Fulham would be ‘forced to consider his exit if they receive a bid that’s too good to refuse’, while our pals at TEAMtalk claim they want a ‘record’ fee for their prized asset.

The report claims:

‘We understand the Whites are looking to spend up to £35m – which would match the club-record fee for Georginio Rutter – on the Brazilian. ‘However, with Fulham holding out for a £50m valuation, there remains lots of talking to be done and a deal is seen as ‘difficult’ at this stage, according to sources.’

Leeds United are also keen for reinforcements in other positions, with a report in Italy suggesting they are ‘interested’ in bringing Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa cashed in on Luiz during the 2024 summer window as they looked to avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Luiz seemed to secure a great move as he joined Serie A giants Juventus, but this has proven a nightmare transfer as he was only a bit-part player for the Turin side during his debut season.

Recent reports have indicated that they are keen to offload Luiz this summer and a report in Italy claims Leeds are ‘interested’.

While the West Yorkshire outfit are unwilling to meet Juventus’ 40 million euro asking price, ‘one solution’ would be a ‘loan with an obligation to buy’ after one season at a reduced fee of 30 million euros.