Ian Wright has labelled a Leeds star as “one to look out for” in the Premier League next season, and feels if he performs like he can do, he “won’t be there long.”

Leeds returned to the Premier League at the second time of asking. They missed out on an immediate return last season when they were beaten in the playoff final.

They did not need to go down that route this season, as they won the Championship, beating Burnley on goal difference via a stunning final day victory.

The Whites signed a few players to help their chances of returning to the Premier League – Japan international Ao Tanaka among them.

The midfielder, in his first season in England, underlined his abilities as a very good passer of the ball, and was also a good asset in front of goal, scoring five times and assisting another two goals.

Asked about who people should be looking out for in the next season of the Premier League, former striker Wright opted for Tanaka.

“He’s not even a kid, but I’m going to go with Ao Tanaka at Leeds. Their number six, if he plays how he’s played this season for Leeds in the Premier League, he won’t be there long. I’m not trying to get him sold, he’s fantastic, he’s one to look out for, Ao Tanaka,” Wright said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

At 26, Tanaka will be approaching the best years of most players’ careers soon, so he’s entering the Premier League at the right time. If he continues the form he showed in the second tier, he should be a good asset up there.

Tanaka cost just £2.9million when Leeds signed him ahead of this season, and his value will already have risen massively. If he is to be sold, as one of the best players at the Whites’ disposal, he’ll cost a pretty penny.

Leeds will of course hope he does have a good start to next season, as that should help their quest for safety, but if that does happen, Tanaka could soon have eyes from some big clubs on him.

