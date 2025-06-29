Leeds: Transfer expert confirms move for powerful Ligue 1 midfielder who eclipsed Habib Diarra

Leeds United have walked away from a deal for long-time target Habib Diarra after refusing to match Sunderland’s club-record bid, with fresh reports confirming their next midfield target.

Leeds United had submitted an offer just shy of £22m for the Strasbourg midfielder but opted not to raise their valuation, believing their promoted rivals overpaid.

According to Graham Smyth, Leeds are sticking to their principles after learning from past mistakes in the market:

Leeds valued Habib Diarra at the amount they first bid. Strasbourg held out and Sunderland valued him a lot higher, so got the player. Wider point to this is that Leeds have previously paid what turned out to be way over the odds, on players who they shouldn’t have bought never mind overpaid for. Where some will see lack of ambition, others will see good sense.

Rather than dwell on the miss, they’ve quickly moved on. The focus has now shifted to another Ligue 1 midfielder who ticks many of the same boxes and arguably offers even better value.

Sources have confirmed that Leeds are preparing a £12million offer for Himad Abdelli, with transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reporting strong interest from Elland Road. The 25-year-old is also on the radar of Torino and Trabzonspor.

It’s also been confirmed that the Whites remain in the race for a £20m-rated title-winning midfielder.

Abdelli was a standout performer in France last season, helping Angers secure top-flight survival. He scored six goals and added an assist in 32 appearances, all while wearing the captain’s armband.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leeds United closing in on another summer deal after ‘positive talks’ with attacker

👉 Fresh report confirms Leeds ‘among’ clubs ‘interested’ in ‘€20m’ title-winning midfielder

👉 Leeds ‘preparing new offer’ for Muniz as £50m Fulham stance tested by London rivals

Despite being deployed primarily as a number 10, Abdelli’s defensive numbers caught attention. He ranked in the top three per cent of Ligue 1 attacking midfielders for tackles, duels won, interceptions and recoveries.

He also finished seventh in the league for possession won in the final third per 90 minutes, showcasing the work rate and physical edge Leeds are looking to build into their midfield.

Leeds’ recruitment this summer has been focused on power and presence. With Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha already through the door, the aim is to build a tough, resilient side ready to handle the demands of Premier League football.

Abdelli also adds flair to that structure. He completed more progressive carries than any other attacking midfielder in Ligue 1 and topped his position for touches and completed passes.

Now approaching his prime, the Algerian has made 173 senior appearances in French football and brings leadership, penalty-taking ability, and composure on the ball. Leeds see him as the type of all-round midfielder who can thrive in England.