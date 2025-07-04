Few rumour mills spin quite like Leeds United’s during a summer transfer window, but a reliable source has confirmed that two particular deals are “moving in the right direction.”

Leeds are preparing for their Premier League return under Daniel Farke, and the plan is clear — combine top-flight experience with physical presence across the pitch.

There’s been no shortage of the latter. Jaka Bijol has arrived from Udinese, Sebastiaan Bornauw from Wolfsburg, and free agent Lukas Nmecha has also joined the Whites.

All three bring serious stature, with Nmecha standing at 6ft 1, and both Bijol and Bornauw closer to 6ft 3.

It’s already been a chaotic window for links, with more than 20 outfield players and around 10 goalkeepers linked. But two of those links have legs, and Leeds appear to be moving closer to finalising deals for Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach.

Football365 reported yesterday that a deal for Gudmundsson remains on track, despite the Sweden international being present as Lille began pre-season training. An agreement between the clubs is yet to be finalised, but all signs point towards progress.

Gudmundsson, 26, has quietly become one of Lille’s most consistent performers in Ligue 1. Comfortable in defensive duels and calm under pressure, he offers agility, timing and a reliable engine on the left. Needless to say, the left-back is just shy of 6ft, a height dwarfed by the 6ft 4 Stach.

Scouting reports don’t paint a picture of the most progressive passer, but he regularly carries the ball into space and has chipped in with goals in two of the last three campaigns.

He’s made over 100 appearances in France and featured in both European and domestic cup competitions, bringing experience Leeds must believe will translate well to the Premier League.

In midfield, 26-year-old Anton Stach is being lined up to provide a blend of physicality, ball-winning and composure. The Hoffenheim man has built a reputation as a hard-working defensive midfielder with smart passing instincts.

He rarely carries the ball forward himself but has a knack for disrupting play and recycling possession with efficiency.

Stach made 35 appearances last season and has featured in Europe for two different Bundesliga clubs. Leeds view him as a versatile option who can either anchor the midfield or support box-to-box roles depending on Farke’s setup. He also has senior international caps for Germany, further underlining his pedigree at the top level.

There is still some work to be done, but the club are confident both deals are progressing.

That’s according to journalist Jon Donnohue, who reported that “things are moving in the right direction with previously reported targets.”