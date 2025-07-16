Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to Sean Longstaff’s transfer to Leeds from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The Whites had a turbulent end to the season with widespread reports claiming that Daniel Farke could face the sack despite just guiding them to promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe was forced to come out and publicly back Farke as the man to take the club forward, declaring him as “my man”.

“I’m very excited to run it back with Daniel and collaborate with him,” Marathe told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m under no illusions that it is going to be easy. The past two seasons the three promoted teams came straight back down but we have something they don’t have, we have Daniel Farke first of all.”

When asked if he had any questions over the future of Farke, Marathe said : “I have ended the speculation. He is my man.”

READ: The last Premier League winner signed by every club – you genuinely won’t guess Liverpool or Newcastle

With Farke now definitely the manager for next season, Leeds have already added four players to the squad which earned them promotion from the Championship.

Lukas Nmecha and Sebastian Bornauw have both arrived from German side Wolfsburg, while Gabriel Gudmundsson has joined from Lille and Jaka Bijol has arrived in the most expensive deal of the summer so far from Udinese.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle have given Langstaff permission to ‘undergo [a] medical’ at the Yorkshire club.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Newcastle have authorized Sean Longstaff to undergo medical at Leeds United, agreement sealed. #LUFC set to pay fee in excess of £12m for Longstaff who said yes to the project in June. Here we go.’

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd and Leeds reignite rivalry across the Pennines in race for record-breaking goalkeeper

👉 Six signings to come amid Leeds ‘belief’ that ‘deal can be struck’ for Brazilian striker

👉 Premier League new home kits ranked from worst to Leeds United

A report in the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week revealed the latest on a deal for Anton Stach from Hoffenheim with Leeds hopeful of getting a deal over the line.

The report read: ‘It was July 1 when the YEP reported Leeds’ admiration for Stach and the club’s belief that signing him would be a more drawn-out affair. And so it has proven.

‘Leeds’ position is that they will not be pulled into a running commentary on transfer deals, so they are tight lipped on their current business, but the YEP understands from other sources that the public nature of the Whites’ pursuit of Stach has not been helpful for the smoothest of negotiating processes with Hoffenheim. Hope remains though.’

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Leeds have now ‘agreed’ personal terms for Stach but there are still negotiations over the fee.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Excl | Leeds have agreed personal terms with Anton #Stach. Negotiations with TSG Hoffenheim have already started, but there is no agreement yet. TSG are currently demanding around €20m + add-ons.

‘The 26 y/o central midfielder is under contract until 2027. Hoffenheim have received several enquiries for Stach, not only from Leeds. #LUFC’