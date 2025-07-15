Leeds United’s transfer business is about to pick up, with the club still working quietly on a deal for a much-needed midfield addition they’ve tracked for several weeks now, according to reports.

But while the early arrivals have addressed key areas, the midfield remains a priority. And despite the lack of fresh noise around one particular target, Leeds are understood to be still working quietly on a deal that could take time to come together.

Back at the start of July, reports emerged in the YEP linking the club with Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach. The 26-year-old, who has been a regular performer in the Bundesliga, was quickly identified as a player who could add both power and control in the middle of the park. The same outlet has now revealed that talks are alive and well.

At the time, there was talk that a deal would be anything but straightforward. Now, two weeks on, not much has changed — other than a growing sense that patience may yet pay off. That feeling is not shared by frustrated fans, though.

Leeds have been keen to keep their cards close to their chest and avoid a drawn-out saga playing out in public. But the moment Stach’s name entered the conversation, that hope faded. Since then, there has been little in the way of concrete updates, but the noises from behind the scenes remain cautiously optimistic.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Hoffenheim are thought to value the player at around £17 million, and while that’s a significant outlay, Leeds are in a position to spend if the right player becomes available. Conversations with both club and player have taken place, though sources suggest the visibility of the interest hasn’t helped negotiations move along smoothly.

Stach’s profile fits what Leeds are building. At 6ft 4in, he offers a physical presence but is more than just a destroyer, having grown comfortable playing out from deep and pressing high when required. He’s been capped by Germany and is entering the peak years of his career.

Leeds know they need depth in midfield and a player ready to make the step into Premier League football. They’ve addressed defence with the signings of Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw. They’ve added a natural full-back in Gabriel Gudmundsson and brought in Lukas Nmecha to bolster the attack. But midfield remains a puzzle yet to be fully solved.

Anton Stach may not be the next through the door, but he hasn’t drifted off the radar either, and the latest reports confirm a deal is still in the works.