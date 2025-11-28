Leeds have two former Premier League managers at the top of their shortlist as they consider sacking Daniel Farke.

Farke led Leeds back to the Premier League but is under increasing pressure as five defeats in six games has pushed them into the relegation zone.

Combined with his time at Norwich, Farke has the lowest points-per-game tally of any manager in history to take charge of more than 50 Premier League matches (0.61), and with their next three fixtures against Manchester City (A), Chelsea (H) and Liverpool (H) the German is staring the sack in the face.

He’s now the clear leader in the Premier League sack race and our friends over at TEAMtalk claimed earlier this week that Brendan Rodgers is their ‘top replacement target’, with the former Celtic and Leicester boss said to be ‘open’ to the job.

The report claimed:

‘We can reveal that Brendan Rodgers, a free agent since leaving Celtic, heads Leeds’ manager shortlist, with his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides making him an obvious fit. Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role. ‘Farke himself remains publicly defiant, pointing to injuries, a demanding fixture list and the squad’s underlying metrics as evidence that results will turn. Privately, he knows the margin for error has vanished. Leeds cannot afford another November like the one in 2021 with Norwich, which ended with him being sacked.’

And on Friday, talkSPORT confirmed that Rodgers is on their radar and is keen on a Premier League return following his exit from Celtic last month.

They add that Ange Postecoglou has ‘admirers at Elland Road’, as indeed he does at Liverpool as a possible replacement for Arne Slot, despite being sacked by Nottingham Forest after just 39 days in the job earlier this season.

After Leeds slipped to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend after leading 1-0, Farke suggested that things are “going against” his side at the moment.

“To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment, we concede too many goals,” Farke said after the loss to Villa.

“We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games, you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. At the moment, we are in a period where things are going against us.”