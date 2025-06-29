Leeds United are willing to pay €20m for the Real Madrid striker.

Leeds United are expected to go big in the striker market this summer, with the club all but promising a marquee addition to lead the line in their Premier League return.

Leeds have been linked with moves for several players this week, including a title-winning midfielder, but a marquee striker signing is the one fans are waiting for.

The Whites have also been credited with interest in a ‘double swoop’ for a Ligue 1 attacker and goalkeeper.

Joel Piroe enjoyed a solid campaign last season, scoring 19 goals and registering seven assists to take his tally at the club to 43 goal involvements across two seasons.

The arrival of Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg has added valuable depth and experience, if he can remain injury-free. But with Patrick Bamford on his way out, the Whites are down to three strikers with question marks over Spain U21 Mateo Joseph.

And while the latest name to emerge may be an ambitious one, reports in Spain suggest Leeds are willing to try.

According to Fichajes, the Whites are prepared to offer €20 million for Gonzalo Garcia, a 21-year-old Real Madrid forward currently shining at the Club World Cup.

Garcia has caught attention with his sharp movement, technical quality, and end product, and Real’s stance has shifted accordingly.

The La Fabrica graduate has had a breakout year, scoring 25 goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla in the Spanish third tier.

He also netted once in the Copa del Rey and has added two goals and an assist in the Club World Cup, where he’s made the most of his first-team chance.

Several clubs are chasing Garcia, but Leeds’ approach is described as the most direct.

Sunderland have proposed a loan with a mandatory purchase clause worth €15 million plus €5 million in bonuses tied to survival, while Roma and Oviedo have enquired about loan deals with no obligation to buy.

Leeds, on the other hand, are ready to go straight in with a full transfer offer. The report states they’re willing to pay €20 million to buy him now.

Madrid are open to negotiations but want to retain a degree of control. According to the report, they are insisting on a €30 million buy-back clause if they do allow Garcia to leave permanently.

While the player’s preference isn’t detailed, it’s clear that multiple top-flight clubs view him as a high-upside addition, and Leeds are willing to test Madrid’s resolve.