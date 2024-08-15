Leeds United blow as £40m star ‘agrees to join’ Brighton after PL club ‘activate his release clause’

Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter has reportedly made a ‘decision’ on a move to Brighton after the Premier League club ‘activated his release clause’.

After losing in last season’s Championship play-off final, Leeds United have endured a difficult summer as Archie Gray and Crysensio Summerville have been sold to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for around £55m combined.

The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League was hotly contested between Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Leeds and Southampton. Despite amassing 90 points, Daniel Farke’s side missed out as they finished third in the Championship.

Leeds were somewhat unfortunate this season so they have headed into this campaign as one of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

However, their season has got off to a rough start as they were held to a 3-3 draw at Elland Road against newly-promoted Portsmouth on opening weekend. Then on Wednesday, they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup as they lost 3-0 against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

Leeds United’s woes were compounded on Thursday morning as it emerged that Brighton had ‘activated Rutter’s release clause’.

The West Yorkshire outfit splashed out a club-record fee to sign Rutter from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for around £35m (including add-ons) during the 2023 January transfer window.

Rutter struggled during the Premier League run-in as Leeds were relegated but he shone for Farke’s side last season. He grabbed seven goals and 15 assists in his 48 Championship appearances as they missed out on promotion.

On Thursday morning, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Brighton have ‘activated his release clause’ having previously had a couple of lower offers rejected.

‘Brighton & Hove Albion have activated a £40million release clause in the contract of Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter. ‘It is now up to the 22-year-old to decide whether or not to proceed with the proposed transfer. ‘Leeds previously turned down bids of £29m and £35m before Brighton met the terms of Rutter’s exit mechanism on Wednesday (August 14). ‘Leeds sources indicate that Brighton’s offer for the forward arrived before his release clause — which became active following the club’s Premier League relegation last year — expired.’

Ornstein later revealed Brighton “expect Rutter” to accept a move to the club this summer.

He said: “Brighton expect Georginio Rutter to agree move after meeting £40m clause in Leeds deal before expiry yesterday. #BHAFC advancing process to complete signing. #LUFC still trying to convince 22yo to stay but would be big profit on £25m paid.”

Meanwhile, German journalist Florian Plettenberg says Rutter has already made a decision on a move.

Plettenberg said: “Understand that Georginio #Rutter has now agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect ✔️

“22 y/o versatile striker from Leeds, strongly wanted by @OfficialBHAFC bosses and Fabian Hürzeler. Verbal agreement is done now.

“Details to be clarified today. Medical could follow in the next 72 hours. Brighton will activate £40m release clause as per @David_Ornstein and confirmed. Now the player’s decision has been made.”