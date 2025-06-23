Leeds United could replace Illan Meslier with their number one target this summer.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper plans may be about to fall into place, with a familiar name potentially back on the radar and Illan Meslier edging closer to the exit.

Illan Meslier endured a difficult campaign last season, with a string of high-profile mistakes contributing to avoidable setbacks in what was ultimately a successful promotion campaign.

While Leeds lifted the Championship trophy, it’s understood that replacing the Frenchman has become a key priority for Daniel Farke ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

And with movement elsewhere beginning to take shape, Leeds may now be in a position to act.

Burnley are set to sign goalkeeper Max Weiss from Karlsruhe, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical yesterday.

That deal is expected to trigger James Trafford’s long-planned move to Newcastle, as Eddie Howe lines up his next first-choice goalkeeper.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reported earlier today that talks between the clubs have begun.

Newcastle’s interest in Trafford has been no secret, and with a deal now growing closer, attention will turn to what that means for Nick Pope.

Pope, 33, has one year left on his contract and will be reluctant to sit behind a younger, long-term replacement.

While Howe has spoken in the past about competition for places, Trafford’s arrival would significantly reduce Pope’s chances of regular football at St James’ Park.

Leeds have been linked with the England international before, and promotion may now open the door for a deal. Pope has made over 200 senior appearances, won 10 international caps, and would bring immediate top-flight experience to Elland Road.

Whether Newcastle are open to selling remains to be seen, but the chain of events set in motion by Weiss’s arrival at Burnley could offer Leeds the chance to move quickly.

Meanwhile, fresh links to Meslier’s future have surfaced, with reports in Turkey claiming Fenerbahce are preparing to meet the 25-year-old.

A private jet regularly used by the club to transport players and embark on scouting missions, flight KOC2, is reportedly travelling to Leeds on Monday.

Meslier remains under contract but has struggled to convince under Farke, and with a high-profile move potentially on the table, the timing of the visit has drawn attention.

There is no confirmation yet that a bid has been made, but the growing noise around a Meslier exit and Pope’s uncertain status at Newcastle may leave Leeds with a very real opportunity.