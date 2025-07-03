Leeds United closing in on fourth summer signing amid 6ft 8 goalkeeper links

Although official sources close to the club remain tight-lipped, expectations are rising that Leeds United could announce their fourth summer signing by the end of the week. The club have also been linked with a number of goalkeepers.

Daniel Farke’s side has already secured Jaka Bijol for £18 million, reached a £6 million agreement for Sebastiaan Bornauw, and signed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.

Leeds are focused on building a physical squad capable of meeting the Premier League’s demands, with all three signings standing at 6ft 1 or taller.

Several names have been flying around the rumour mill as fans eagerly await signing number four, with goalkeepers Lucas Perri, Yahia Fofana and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic all linked. The towering Savic, at 6ft 8, would certainly fit the club’s recruitment plan.

The towering Serbian international, who was born in Spain, has made over 140 appearances for Torino and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

However, according to reports and whispers, the club have already agreed a yet-to-be announced deal with Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, who himself admitted he was likely to leave Ligue 1 this summer:

“I’m very likely to leave. It will be a very interesting summer.”

Gudmundsson was recently confirmed as a target by club journalist Graham Smyth, alongside the likes of Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and Anton Stach.

Leeds reportedly opted against meeting the asking price for Diarra and reconsidered making an official bid for 20-year-old Sadiki.

Recent reports, however, indicate a deal for Gudmundsson may already be over the line but is yet to be announced, while an official offer for Stach could follow.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leeds given £256.5m challenge by most expensive XI signed by promoted clubs

👉 Serie A star linked with Leeds and Everton following Nottingham Forest deal collapse

👉 Diarra to Sunderland tops list of promoted Premier League clubs’ biggest-ever signings

The 26-year-old Swedish international has made 137 appearances across four seasons at Lille, including nine Champions League appearances last season.

Though much has been made of his apparent lack of goal threat, Gudmundsson ranked highly for duels won in France last season and prioritises defensive solidity.

This represents a big shift from the lung-busting runs of Junior Firpo, who registered four goals and 18 assists across two seasons in the Championship, but it reflects Leeds’ greater need for defensive soundness in the Premier League.

The Whites conceded more than two goals per game during their relegation season in 2023, collecting just 31 points, highlighting the urgent need for defensive improvement.

Speaking during in interview in November 2024, Gudmundsson was clear that he’d be able to make the step up to the Premier League: