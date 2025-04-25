Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has spoken out amid growing speculation about his future at the club, despite leading the team to Premier League promotion this season, saying: “I have no time or energy to waste on any rumours or gossip.”

Farke’s position is currently under scrutiny, with potential replacements already being named, but the German coach remains focused on his job and the challenges ahead.

Farke acknowledged the intense pressure and expectations that come with managing Leeds United, a club known for its emotional fan base and media attention.

“Normally, it’s a good effort if you last three months at this club!” Farke said.

“Once you sign for this club, you know from this moment there’s lots of pressure and expectation. On a weekly basis, someone is linked with following in your footsteps. It’s nothing new, what I wouldn’t expect.”

The Leeds manager highlighted the scrutiny from the national media, saying: “Journalists from all over the country have never spoken to one person here, they want to write about Leeds. Sometimes you have to bring some shock news… If you want to sell your opinions, you have to come across with something special.”

Despite his achievements, Farke knows the next big challenge is ensuring survival in the top flight.

“We’re out of this competitive league,” he continued.

“The next big step is waiting to survive the first season on Premier League level. It’s never easy. It’s a huge task and big challenge.

“Everything has to be spot on in decision-making. Then, not just the first season but you stay for good.”

When asked if he would like some assurances from the owners that he will be the man to take charge in the Premier League, Farke responded: “That’s a question for the ownership. I concentrate on what I do.”

In comments that demonstrate he’s well aware of the criticisms being laid at his doorstep, the German touched on the need for appropriate resources to survive in the Premier League, and he insisted he doesn’t have a point to prove.

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five next move options for Ange Postecoglou post-Tottenham exit include Leeds United

👉 How Leeds and Burnley can survive: sack Parker, risk transfer points deduction and sign Eriksen

👉 Why Burnley and Leeds might consider sacking Parker and Farke after promotion

“I know what you need to survive in the top flight, what I didn’t have at Norwich. Two years ago I worked in the Bundesliga, finished mid-table, decent budget. It always depends on what you have.

“It will always be a challenge on Premier League level. Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester, you can read the numbers how much they’ve spent but it was not possible to stay in the league. I think of my time at Norwich, I think we spent £8m.

“We had more points than the teams promoted last season. I know how challenging and difficult it is.

“[With] proper resources and backing, it’s more likely you do this than without the right tools. We have to work on giving ourselves a chance to do something sensible with the budget and have a competitive squad.

“I don’t have the feeling I have to prove anything.”

He did, however, hint at a strong relationship with Leeds director Paraag Marathe and their ongoing work to prepare for the future.

“Really trustful and good relationship with the board. Spoke with Paraag last evening.

“Right now it’s important we have a clear budget and what we can spend. We will have to take some decisions in terms of contracts, extending or finishing some contracts – we need to have good decisions with the squad.

“We need a squad that’s competitive. Lots of work is ongoing, some improvements with the training ground, planned pre-season fixtures and training camp – all of this has to be spot on.”