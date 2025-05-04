Daniel Farke ‘could quit’ Leeds United amid sack rumours as incredible ‘new twist’ is revealed

Daniel Farke could decide to leave Leeds United if the speculation surrounding his future shows signs of persisting, according to reports.

The Whites won the Championship title on Saturday as Farke’s side beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in dramatic circumstances to ensure they finished on 100 points.

A Sam Byram own goal had given Plymouth an early lead against the Yorkshire side before Wilfried Gnonto equalised on 53 minutes as Leeds searched for their 29th win of the season.

With Burnley winning against Millwall at Turf Moor, Leeds knew only a win would do to be crowned champions and Manor Solomon delivered with a run into the area and finish.

It was a brilliant way to cap an exciting Championship campaign with both Leeds and Burnley finishing on 100 points.

In the days after Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League last month, a report in the Daily Mail put Farke’s future in doubt next season.

The Daily Mail claimed that Leeds are ‘considering making a stunning managerial change’ with the newspaper understanding ‘that Elland Road bosses harbour reservations that the former Norwich City boss is the man to ensure what is viewed as vital top-flight survival’.

The report added:

‘No final decision has been made – and there is an awareness that such a controversial move could well backfire – not least with the club’s supporters. But other candidates are being examined ahead of what is a pivotal moment for the club.’

Despite being one of the most successful managers in Championship history, the report adds that ‘his Premier League performance in East Anglia is known to have triggered some thought among the Yorkshire club’s US-based owners, 49ers Enterprises.’

And now Football Insider are claiming that Farke ‘could walk away from Leeds United if doubts over his future persist’ in an ‘astonishing new twist’.

It is claimed that the German could be ‘unhappy with the speculation surrounding his future’ and could look to jump before he’s pushed.

The report adds that ‘a number of clubs’ in the Championship and elsewhere would be interested in appointing Farke if the former Norwich City boss decides to leave.

Farke described winning the Championship title as “a proud day and an emotionally moving day” after their 2-1 win at Home Park.

The Leeds United boss, who initially sat alone in the dugout on the final whistle, said: “I was too tired to celebrate even at the final whistle because I was so focused on winning promotion. I really wanted to win this match and win the title for everyone at the club.

“Of course, I’m happy that we won this game in the final stages and are officially allowed to label ourselves as champions and be the best team during the whole season. It’s a proud day and an emotionally moving day because we have invested so much and wanted to crown ourselves with some silverware.”