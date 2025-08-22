Leeds United have wasted little time lining up their next piece of business after sealing the arrival of Noah Okafor.

The Swiss forward became the club’s ninth signing of the summer this week, but attention has already turned to strengthening another area of the squad.

Farke spoke openly about the balance of his squad, stressing the need for players who can deliver at the top end of the pitch before signing Okafor. “To give ourselves the best possible chance to survive, we definitely need to add a bit more firepower up front.”

Daniel Farke also made it clear he wants more depth in defence, with the full-back positions a particular concern as the transfer deadline draws closer.

Isaac Schmidt is expected to depart, leaving Leeds short of cover for Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle, who look set to be the first-choice pairing this season. Leicester’s James Justin was explored as an option earlier in the window, but the focus has now shifted elsewhere.

The name at the top of the list is Bournemouth’s James Hill, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Hill, who can operate as both a centre-back and right-back, has caught the eye after making 25 appearances for the Cherries. Ten of those came in the Premier League last season, and he was handed a cameo off the bench in their opening-day defeat to Liverpool.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nmecha the Leeds hero but the answer to Farke’s ‘quality’ problem may hail from Man Utd

👉 Leeds United: Farke tipped to sign PL winger after landing Noah Okafor as he’s ‘going’ to be ‘let go’

👉 Daniel Farke picks Ethan Ampadu replacement and promises to ‘scare’ Arsenal with ‘positive football’

The 23-year-old has just a year left on his current deal and is an England youth international, having been capped at under-21 level. His versatility is understood to be a key attraction as Farke looks to balance out his defensive options.

Leeds currently have Sam Byram as the only natural cover behind Gudmundsson and Bogle. Hill’s arrival would ease the pressure while providing another defender with Premier League experience.

It would also continue a busy window that has seen sweeping changes at Elland Road. Alongside Okafor, Leeds have landed forwards Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfield reinforcements Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, and defensive additions Sebastiaan Bornauw and Jaka Bijol.

Gabriel Gudmundsson arrived to replace Junior Firpo at left-back, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri was signed from Lyon to oust Illan Meslier.

Okafor’s £19m move from AC Milan was the latest in that spree, with the 25-year-old unveiled on Thursday to add further pace and directness in attack. His signing has lifted optimism among supporters, who have watched Leeds move with intent across every area of the pitch this summer.

Hill could be the next name through the door as Farke’s rebuild continues at speed.