Leeds United target dubbed 'one of the best in Europe' in his position

Leeds United’s summer business is beginning to gather pace, with recent reports pointing to one potential exit and two key signings as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League.

While Daniel Farke is expected to be well backed in the transfer market, Leeds will look to move players on to maximise spending while meeting Profit & Sustainability Rules.

With several players entering the final year of their contracts or attracting interest from elsewhere, a few early exits look inevitable.

One of those could be Max Wober. The Austrian defender returned to Leeds last season after a loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach but made just eight appearances, scoring once.

Injuries and competition for places limited his impact, and reports now suggest the club is prepared to sell if offers of around £5 million arrive.

Leeds paid £10 million to sign Wober in January 2023, but a permanent departure this summer would help free up funds and create space for reinforcements.

Gladbach and his former club Salzburg have both shown interest in the past, and the 26-year-old will be keen to secure regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

With outgoings likely, the Whites are also pushing ahead with their first targets. The rumour mill is in overdrive with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been linked in recent days, and claims that Leeds could shatter their transfer record with a move for an Argentina international earlier in May.

Now, hopes are rising over two possible arrivals.

Manor Solomon cemented his Leeds legacy by scoring the goal that clinched the title against Plymouth Argyle, building on 23 goal involvements in 41 appearances.

Interest from Marseille had threatened to complicate matters, particularly given Roberto De Zerbi’s desire to reunite with the player. But Solomon’s agent, Shlomi Ben Ezra, has played that down.

MORE LEEDS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten players Leeds United could sign as ‘new Raphinha’ to ensure Premier League survival

👉 Leeds United: Daniel Farke eyes Bundesliga star to replace Illan Meslier

👉 Farke holds key to Leeds transfer swoop as Premier League rivals forced to sell attacker

“De Zerbi sent a message to Manor, but he told him that he could not play for Marseille for political reasons,” Ben Ezra told Le 10 Sport.

“It’s difficult to play in another league when you’ve had a taste of the Premier League. Manor is having a great time at Leeds, but he’s under contract with Spurs.

“He likes the Premier League, but in football, you never know… It all depends on what Daniel Levy wants to do. Manor likes English football and he’ll prefer the Premier League… But in football, you never know what might happen.”

Another experienced name linked is Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Everton midfielder is out of contract and expected to leave this summer.

Speaking to Africa Foot, former Mali international Mahamadou N’Diaye said: “Doucoure is a top player who can continue his career in the Premier League with another club.

“Physically, still performing well and is one of the best in his position in Europe, a player who has a healthy lifestyle.

“He knows the Premier League well. He’s one of the most experienced players in the league.

So, he could be a great addition to Leeds United. It all depends on the club’s interest and his desire to stay in England.”