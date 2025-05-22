Leeds United: Doucoure wage demands emerge as race for Man City star shapes up

Leeds United have learned one summer transfer target’s wage demands this week, while also learning of increasing interest in another midfield target.

Leeds are expected to be busy in the coming months as they gear up for life back in the Premier League. But with around eight positions to address and limited room for major outlays, smart deals and free transfers are going to be essential to Daniel Farke’s plans.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one name firmly on the radar. The experienced midfielder will leave Everton at the end of the season, with confirmation of his exit arriving in the club’s retained list. Leeds, along with Roma and a few unnamed others, are in the mix.

But any hopes of this being a cut-price coup have taken a hit, if reports are to be believed.

According to our friends at TeamTalk, Doucoure’s wage demands stand at a hefty £160,000 per week, or £8m per year. That’s Saudi-level money, and while the 31-year-old may still find takers in Europe, clubs like Leeds will need to see those numbers come down to have any realistic shot.

Still, Leeds are weighing up the pros and cons. Doucoure is Premier League proven, offers versatility and leadership, and would fill a major midfield need. But it’s one they’ll have to assess carefully unless his financial expectations shift.

While talks around Doucoure continue in the background, Leeds may face an uphill task in another area of their recruitment: the number 10 role.

James McAtee, long admired by the club and previously namechecked by Angus Kinnear, is attracting growing interest from abroad.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the Manchester City midfielder has received “several enquiries” from Bundesliga clubs, including long-term admirers Bayer Leverkusen.

That interest could intensify with Florian Wirtz expected to move for big money this summer, and McAtee is seen as a possible successor. Premier League sides, including West Ham and Nottingham Forest, have also been linked.

Leeds have tracked McAtee closely but may now face an uphill task convincing the 22-year-old to choose Elland Road, albeit he’d be guaranteed to be crown jewel of Farke’s attack.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola and is believed to be seeking regular football.

With Brenden Aaronson unlikely to be the long-term answer in the 10 role and recruitment in that area seen as a priority, Leeds are expected to stay in the mix.

But with one player asking for Premier League star wages and another being watched across Europe, Leeds may be forced to consider other targets.