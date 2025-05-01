Leeds United are weighing up a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer, with Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted side set to face competition from departing and soon-to-be Everton CEO Angus Kinnear for his signature, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has long been admired by Elland Road chiefs, with links to the midfielder dating back to last summer. Now, according to The i, with Leeds back in the Premier League and preparing for a busy window, Longstaff is once again a top midfield target.

According to reports, Leeds will face stiff competition from Everton. That news makes sense if reports of the Whites’ previous interest are to be believed, as Angus Kinnear will move from Yorkshire to Merseyside this summer to become Everton’s new CEO.

Both clubs are understood to see Longstaff’s top-flight experience and character as key traits in the high-stakes environment of a Premier League season.

The North Shields native was also linked with a move to Man Utd as recently as March, as his near 20-year association with the club looks increasingly likely to come to an end.

A product of Newcastle’s academy, Longstaff has racked up 170 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club and has featured in the Champions League this term.

But the Magpies’ heavy investment in midfield over the past 18 months – with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton all ahead of him in the pecking order – has seen his role reduced. Of his 24 league appearances this season, 16 have come off the bench.

With just 12 months left on his deal at St James’ Park, Newcastle are reportedly open to cashing in for a fee in the region of £10 million.

Speaking openly about his future earlier in the season, Longstaff admitted he was open to the possibility of moving on.

“I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated… whether it’s here [Newcastle], great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else,” Longstaff said.

It’s also a subject Magpies boss Eddie Howe has touched on recently, hinting that his future could be away from the Toon Army.

“His long-term future is slightly more unclear,” Howe said last month. “But what I can say is that behind the scenes, Sean has been very good… I cannot speak highly enough of him as a person.”

Speaking to Football League World, former Leeds midfielder and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton offered his recommendation: “Sean Longstaff would be a solid addition for Leeds given the experience he has got under his belt at the top level.

“The thing you instantly like about players like that is his work ethic, his ability to be part of a team and the understanding of the pressure that comes with playing for a big football team, because he knows exactly what Newcastle is. He will have no qualms or worries about replicating that for Leeds United.

“The price has to be right, the wages have to be right, they can’t blow part of a structure that has been carefully curated. But, there is no point going up to the Premier League and not giving yourself the tools to do that, and Sean could be a decent addition.”

Leeds are expected to hand Daniel Farke a three-figure sum to attack the transfer window this summer. Likewise, David Moyes will have a healthy war chest with Everton’s PSR woes behind them.