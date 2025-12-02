According to reports, Leeds United are ‘expected’ to sack head coach Daniel Farke if they suffer defeats against Chelsea and Liverpool in the coming days.

Farke‘s job is far from secure as he has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks as Leeds have slipped into the Premier League relegation places.

The former Norwich City boss reportedly came close to losing his job in the summer as Leeds had fears about his Premier League record, though they eventually decided to give him time after winning the Championship title last season.

However, this decision has arguably backfired as Leeds have only won one of their last eight Premier League games.

Leeds have also suffered four defeats in a row, though their last loss was 3-2 against Man City after the West Yorkshire side impressively fought back from 2-0 down to equalise.

Still, Farke remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with Leeds facing Chelsea and Liverpool this week.

Now, a report from The Guardian claims Farke’s ‘future is on the line’ and he is ‘expected’ to lose his job if Leeds lose against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The report explains:

‘Leeds are in the relegation zone with Burnley and Wolves, and Farke’s position is likely to be untenable unless he secures at least one positive result against Chelsea on Wednesday or Liverpool on Saturday. If the owner, 49ers Enterprises, is to make a change it wants a new manager in charge in time to have input over January transfers. ‘Multiple sources at Leeds have conceded that Farke’s fate is in the balance, although there is sympathy for him in some quarters owing to a belief that results have not reflected some positive performances.’

Former Spurs and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been mooted as a potential replacement for Farke, though Football Insider have a ‘shock update’ on this situation as he is ‘unlikely’ to join Leeds.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has commented on this situation and revealed why Leeds have “doubts” about Postecoglou.

He explained: “Postecoglou is somebody Leeds will look at, I’m sure.

“There’s been a lot of talk about their managerial situation, lots of named being mentioned because they’re not sure Farke is the man to help them stay up. But Postecoglou, I’m not sure he’ll be at the top of their list, I think they’ve got reservations.

“He wouldn’t have the assets at Leeds to play in the way Tottenham did, with their high line, pressing and non-stop attacking football. And we saw at Nottingham Forest what happens when they players aren’t suited to that system, they couldn’t get rid of him quickly enough.

“I’d be shocked if Leeds were willing to take that gamble on him, because ultimately it’s their place in the Premier League at stake.

“If they decide to sack Farke, they want somebody who they think can win them enough games to help them stay up, and there are doubts about whether Postecoglou is that man.”